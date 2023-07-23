Road mishaps claim four lives in three districts

Video
Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Four people including two brothers were killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Moulvibazar, Dinajpur and Cumilla, on Friday.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A man was killed after being hit by an auto-rickshaw in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The accident took place in Dakshin Bazar area under Kulaura Municipality at around 10 pm.
The deceased was identified as Abdur Rob Mohsin, 38, son of Abdur Razzak, hailed from Hingajia area under Brahmanbazar Union in the upazila. He worked in a private company and lived in a rented house in Uchhlapara area under the municipal town.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Mohsin was returning the house from Dakshin Bazar at around 10 pm. On the way, a speedy battery-run auto-rickshaw hit Mohsin, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Mohsin to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, he was declared dead at Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital on arrival.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the auto-rickshaw driver managed to flee the scene along with his vehicle soon after the accident.

Sub-Inspector of Kulaura Police Station (PS) Md Abdul Alim confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A young man was killed in a road accident in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The accident took place in Fatejangpur Union on the Dashmail-Saidpur highway under the upazila at around 1:45 pm.

The deceased was identified as Hazrat Ali Mintu, 27, son of Md Bokul Munshi, a resident of Chowdhurypara in Rashdanga Village under Alokdihi Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, Mintu was entering the Dashmail-Saidpur highway after filling his motorcycle with oil from Messrs Ma Filling Station adjacent to EPZ Trillion Gold Limited in Fatejangpur Union of the upazila at noon. At that time, a Saidpur-bound unidentified truck coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle, leaving Mintu dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the truck driver managed to flee the scene along with his vehicle soon after the accident.

Officer-in-Charge of Dashmail Highway PS Md Siddiqur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this regard.

CUMILLA: Two brothers were killed in a road accident in Chandina Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Azizul Haque, 34, and Rabiul Haque, 23, sons of Junab Ali, hailed from Sitakunda Upazila in Chattogram District.

According to police and local sources, a Chattogram-bound covered van lost control over its steering and hit another covered van from behind in Kutumbapur area in the morning. At that time, the two brothers, driver and helper of the covered van which ran over another covered van, got stuck inside.

On information, a unit of Chandina Fire Service went to the scene and rescued the two.

Later on, they took them to Chandina Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Iletganj Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Obaidul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.


