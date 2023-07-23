Video
Home Countryside

Road solar lamps turn useless in Meherpur

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

MEHERPUR, July 22: Solar lamps installed in different roads in the district have become useless due to lack of maintenance.
Low quality solar panels and other components have been blamed for this damage.

The authorities concerned said, there is no allocation for the maintenance or repairing of solar lamps. So the beneficiaries are in problem.
All the solar lights set up beside the road ranging from Kedargonj Bazar to Mujinbnagar Upazila Complex have turned unfit for use.

From Mujibnagar Upazila Complex to Anandabash Village, only the poles of the lights are lying standing.
 
A pedestrian Salim Reza said, "The solar lights were very useful for us to move on road in the dark of night. Stealing and robbery decreased a lot. But now roads have become dangerous. Stealing and robbery are taking place."

According to sources at the Sadar Upazila Project Implementation Office, under the rural infrastructure renovation and maintenance programme of the Directorate of Disaster Management, a total of 692 buildings have been constructed in different parts of Sadar Upazila at a cost of about Tk 3.5 million in the financial years 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20. Street lights were set up.  Also 185 solar system panel lampposts were installed in two phases at a cost of about Tk 1 crore 38 lakh in Mujibnagar Upazila. The contractor was Atmavisas Sourashakti Limited in Chuadanga District.

A union member said, locals think, the government's crores of Taka have gone into  drain; at night, darkness descends on markets and surrounding areas.  Road theft has increased. Despite repeated requests, local authorities are not re-setting these solar lights, he added.

Sadar Upazila Project Implementation Officer Nahida Islam said, "The allocation period for protection has expired. We have informed MP (Meherpur-1) and  Public Administration State Minister Farhad Hossain by listing the damaged ones. He promised to allocate money for repairing."

Mujibnagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Animesh Bishas said, any allocation for repairing or maintenance lasts up to three years; after that, no more government allocation is available. That is why the solar lights cannot be repaired, he added.


