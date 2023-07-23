Journalist's death prompts Russian outrage over Ukraine's alleged use of cluster bombs







The defence ministry said the wounded journalists were evacuated from the battlefield after coming under fire in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region. It said Rostislav Zhuravlev, who worked for state news agency RIA, died while being transferred.



The ministry did not provide evidence that Ukraine had used cluster munitions in the incident, and Reuters was not able to verify the assertion.

Ukraine received cluster bombs from the United States this month, but it has pledged to use them only to dislodge concentrations of enemy soldiers.



Many countries ban the weapons because they disperse bomblets that rain shrapnel over a wide area and can pose a risk to civilians. Some typically fail to explode immediately, but can blow up years later.



Konstantin Kosachyov, deputy speaker of the upper house of parliament, said the use of cluster munitions was "inhuman" and the responsibility lay both with Ukraine and the United States. �REUTERS



