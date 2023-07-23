Official draw ceremony of SAFF U-16, U-19 held







The SAFF U-16 Championship 2023 is scheduled to take place at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimpu, Bhutan from September 1-10 while the SAFF U-19 Championship 2033 will be held at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu from September 21-20.



For both the competitions, the seeding of the teams were done as per the latest FIFA Ranking but the host teams of both the competitions were placed as top seeded teams despite their ranking, occupying A1 or B1 positions in the groupings.

The total six teams were divided into two groups with the top teams qualifying into the semi-finals.



The official drawing was done was SAFF General Secretary Anwarul Huq and Bangladesh Football Federation Acting General Secretary Imran Hossain.



For the SAFF U-16 Championship 2023, India and Bhutan were seeded in Pot1. In the same manner, Pot2 had Maldives and Nepal while Pot3 had Bangladesh and Pakistan.



Likewise, the SAFF U-19 Championship 2023 had India and Nepal in Pot1, Maldives and Bhutan in Pot2 and Bangladesh and Pakistan in Pot3.



The final result of the draw was:



SAFF U-16 Championship 2023 -

Group A: India, Nepal and Bangladesh

Group B: Bhutan, Maldives and Pakistan.



SAFF U-19 Championship 2023 -

Group A: Nepal, Maldives and Pakistan

Group B: India, Bhutan and Bangladesh. �BSS The official draw ceremony of the SAFF U-16 and U-19 championship was held on Saturday at the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) conference room here, said a press release.The SAFF U-16 Championship 2023 is scheduled to take place at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimpu, Bhutan from September 1-10 while the SAFF U-19 Championship 2033 will be held at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu from September 21-20.For both the competitions, the seeding of the teams were done as per the latest FIFA Ranking but the host teams of both the competitions were placed as top seeded teams despite their ranking, occupying A1 or B1 positions in the groupings.The total six teams were divided into two groups with the top teams qualifying into the semi-finals.The official drawing was done was SAFF General Secretary Anwarul Huq and Bangladesh Football Federation Acting General Secretary Imran Hossain.For the SAFF U-16 Championship 2023, India and Bhutan were seeded in Pot1. In the same manner, Pot2 had Maldives and Nepal while Pot3 had Bangladesh and Pakistan.Likewise, the SAFF U-19 Championship 2023 had India and Nepal in Pot1, Maldives and Bhutan in Pot2 and Bangladesh and Pakistan in Pot3.The final result of the draw was:SAFF U-16 Championship 2023 -Group A: India, Nepal and BangladeshGroup B: Bhutan, Maldives and Pakistan.SAFF U-19 Championship 2023 -Group A: Nepal, Maldives and PakistanGroup B: India, Bhutan and Bangladesh. �BSS