Sheikh Russel finishes 5th spot in BPL

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra finished fifth place in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football defeating Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by 3-2 goals in their last match of the league held on Saturday at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city.

In the proceeding, Kenneth Ikechukwu put Sheikh Russel KC ahead early in the fourth minute while midfielder Mohammad Ibrahim doubled tee lead scoring the second goal in the ninth minute of the match.

Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra, who earlier relegated from the league, staged a fight back in the match as their Nigerian striker Emmanuel Uzochukwu reduced the margin in the 30th minute while Burundian forward Landry Ndikumana leveled the margin scoring the second goal in the 38th minute.

After the breather, midfielder Dipok Roy sealed the victory scoring the third goal for Sheikh Russel in the 78th minute of the match.

With the day's win, Sheikh Russel raised their tally to 30 points from 20 matches while the freedom fighters Muktijoddha Sangsad remained at their previous credit of 15 points playing the same number of outings.    �BSS


