Sunday, 23 July, 2023, 8:45 AM
Home Sports

Walton-BSJA Sports carnival rolls Monday

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter


With the participation of more than 50 members in eight disciplines, the yearly sports carnival of the Bangladesh Sports Journalist Association (BSJA) is beginning on Monday, 24 July at the Bangabandhu National Stadium complex in Dhaka.

The disciplines are Table Tennis, Badminton, Carrom, Chess, Swimming, Shooting, Archery, and Call Bridge. There will be both singles and doubles events of Table Tennis, Badminton, and Carrom.
Among these, Carrom, Chess, and Call Bridge will be played at the BSJA office while shooting and archery will be played at the Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium, and swimming at the Ivy Rahman Swimming Pool.

The Table Tennis and Badminton events will be played at the Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium at Paltan.

It is the third edition of the weeklong event and Walton Group is sponsoring Bangladesh Sports Journalist Association to arrange it.

The champion, runner-up and third placer will receive a cash prize. The Best of the Carnival Trophy will be given to the best performer.

Sponsor Walton Group's executive director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn proposed a joint Sports Festival for members of all three associations for the country's sports journalists.

To reveal information on the weeklong event, a press meet was held on Saturday at the conference room of Bangabandhu National Stadium.

BSJA president Sayeeduzzaman, general secretary Anisur Rahman, sponsor Walton Group's executive director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn and others were present there.


