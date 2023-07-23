Video
Harmanpreet criticizes 'pathetic' umpiring

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expressed his displeasure over some of the decisions of umpires in the series deciding third and final game which eventually ended in a tie as India had to share three-match ODI series with Bangladesh.

Terming the umpiring as pathetic, she said: "Next time, when we come to Bangladesh, we'll make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly."

"I think a lot of learning for us from the game. Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening we were very surprised," a visibly upset Harmanpreet Kaur said after the match.

Bangladesh put up 225-4, thanks to a historical century of Fargana Hoque Pinky and India who appeared to win the game with ease, lost last six wickets for 34 runs to be all out for same score in 49.3 overs. There was no super over and there was no DRS also to challenge umpires' decision.

India's No. 3 batter Yastika Bhatia who was trapped leg-before for 5 first showed her displeasure as she suggested the ball might go down the leg-side.

Then Harmanpreet who made 14 was given caught out amid her protest that the ball didn't touch the bat. Harmanpreet showed her anger by breaking stump with her bat.

"We leaked a few runs but when we were batting, we controlled the game very well but as I mentioned earlier some pathetic umpiring was done and we are really disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires," Harmanpreet said.

But, she had no reservation to admit that Bangladesh played well in the series.

"They (Bangladesh) batted really well, batted according to the situation. They were taking those singles which were very crucial." She also had special praise for Harleen Deol who made 77 in the game.

"She [Harleen] looked very promising in the last game, so we promoted her to bat freely and she took the opportunity with both hands. Jemi was really good throughout the innings. She played that crucial innings for us," she remarked.    �BSS


