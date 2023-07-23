Japan talk up World Cup title hopes after hammering Zambia







The free-flowing display was enough to prompt Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda to talk about his team challenging for the title in Australia and New Zealand.



Japan, who won the World Cup in 2011, were a class above the 77th-ranked Zambia, creating a slew of chances with their sharp movement and passing in a performance that will have the tournament heavyweights on alert.

Three of the goals came through sweeping upfield movements as Japan scored more than twice in a World Cup game for the first time since the triumphant tournament in Germany 12 years ago.



"We have these players who have grown up seeing Japan become world champions," he said.



"We would like to take up the challenge again to be champions." Midfielder Miyazawa bagged her first goal midway through the first half from an Aoba Fujino assist to put Japan a goal up at the break in front of 16,111 in Hamilton.



The scoreline didn't reflect Japan's first-half dominance but they capitalised as Zambia's defensive pluck crumbled after the interval.



Mina Tanaka doubled the lead from Jun Endo's cross, bringing some relief to the forward, who found the net twice earlier in the match only to have both strikes ruled out by belated offside rulings. Tanaka turned provider for Miyazawa's second and Endo drilled home the fourth. �AFP



HAMILTON, JULY 22: Hinata Miyazawa scored twice as former champions Japan smashed Women's World Cup newcomers Zambia 5-0 in a rampant start to their campaign on Saturday.The free-flowing display was enough to prompt Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda to talk about his team challenging for the title in Australia and New Zealand.Japan, who won the World Cup in 2011, were a class above the 77th-ranked Zambia, creating a slew of chances with their sharp movement and passing in a performance that will have the tournament heavyweights on alert.Three of the goals came through sweeping upfield movements as Japan scored more than twice in a World Cup game for the first time since the triumphant tournament in Germany 12 years ago."We have these players who have grown up seeing Japan become world champions," he said."We would like to take up the challenge again to be champions." Midfielder Miyazawa bagged her first goal midway through the first half from an Aoba Fujino assist to put Japan a goal up at the break in front of 16,111 in Hamilton.The scoreline didn't reflect Japan's first-half dominance but they capitalised as Zambia's defensive pluck crumbled after the interval.Mina Tanaka doubled the lead from Jun Endo's cross, bringing some relief to the forward, who found the net twice earlier in the match only to have both strikes ruled out by belated offside rulings. Tanaka turned provider for Miyazawa's second and Endo drilled home the fourth. �AFP