‘National income to be doubled if GDP grows at 10 pc’

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Mohammad Farashuddin said if the country's GDP grow by 10 per cent, and population grow at 1 per cent, national income will double in every 7 years. This is what he said is outcome of his research work.
 
Speaking at a seminar titled "Invincible Bangladesh in the progress of development" organized by Education, Research and Development Forum of Bangladesh (ERDFB) at the National Press Club on Saturday.

He further said: "We have to move forward with this goal in mind. Only then we will we be able to build a smart non-traditional, prosperous and developed Bangladesh."

He said if income of the people of the country increases, poverty and inequality will decrease. So steps should be taken to increase earning capacity of people.

Dr Mohammad Farasuddin said: "If income is to be increased, industrialization should be increased. And if industrialization increases, employment will increase and people's income will increase."

ERDFBA general secretary and Barisal University treasurer Dr Badruzzaman Bhuiyan said, this war-torn Bangladesh, which was achieved at the cost of 3 million martyrs and honor of 200,000 mothers and sisters, will become 29th developed country in the world by 2040.

In 2026, Bangladesh will make its debut as a middle-income country and in 2041. The big proof that Bangladesh is moving forward is noticeable from the growing per capita income of the people which is now US$2,765.

He said, "Bangladesh is one of the top countries in the world in terms of economic progress. Opening of Metrorail and Padma Bridge is milestone events.

Successful combating of Corona pandemic, education, communication infrastructure, gas, electricity, women's education, 100 per cent increase in salaries of government employees, health care and such others prove that  Bangladesh achieved tremendous development in recent years.

Member of Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) and president of ERDFB Professor Dr Md Sazzad Hossain presided over the meeting.

Vice-Chancellor of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University Prof Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of Jessore University of Science and Technology.

Anwar Hossain, Vice-Chancellor of Rangamati University of Science and Technology Selina Hossain, Senior President of ERDFBA and Vice-Chancellor of BUET Abdul Jabbar Khan were present on the occasion.


