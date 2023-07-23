Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 July, 2023, 8:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Singer posts 17.8pc sales revenue growth in Q2'23

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Desk


Singer Bangladesh Limited announced its unaudited results for the 2nd quarter ended June 30, 2023. Turnover increased to Tk 10.92 billion compared to the previous year's Tk. 9.27 billion, a growth of 17.79% during thg the quarter (April-June)

The company persisted in implementing several marketing strategies throughout the quarter to boost sales. Biggest Eid festival was in Q2, 2023, says a press release.
Gross profit increased from Tk. 2.03 billion to Tk. 3.08 billion a remarkable growth of 51.74% than the previous year. Necessary precautions were taken, prices and product mixes were reviewed accordingly.

Overall operating expenses are higher than last year, which is 17.9% in actual Vs 15.8% in last year due to higher shop operating expenses, bad debt warranty, lease depreciation, increase of insurance cost, etc.

Financial Expenses are slightly higher than last year due to a higher level of actual borrowing being utilized at higher interest rates. The average interest rate has increased more than 1% compared with last year.

Profit after tax increased from Tk. 230 million to Tk. 583 million in 2023 with a growth of 153% with earnings per share increasing from Tk. 2.31 to Tk. 5.85.

The Effective tax rate is lower than last year due to lower contribution from sales of CBU against which the advance income tax was paid at the port as the minimum tax liability.

Net operating cash flow per share stands (Tk. 2.58) which was (Tk. 34.05) in the previous year, reflected significant improvement comparing to the last year.  

Throughout the period the company faced various obstacles, including the devaluation of Taka against the US dollar, opening LCs, rising finance costs, and other ongoing crises related to the Ukraine war.

Despite these challenges, the company remained committed to staying competitive in the market, taking into account both consumers' and competitors' price sensitivity.

Singer is strongly present in the appliances market and will further accelerate its operation in the medium to long term.

By leveraging its global expertise, scale, and knowledge, Singer will work to enhance its current strong market position with its strong brand image.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘National income to be doubled if GDP grows at 10 pc’
Singer posts 17.8pc sales revenue growth in Q2'23
Govt tax revenue from DSE falls by 23pc in FY23
US looks forward to boosting trade ties with BD: Congressman
Huawei celebrates its 25 years’ journey in Bangladesh
TikTok removes over 4m videos in BD for violating guidelines
South Asian exchange on public sanitation held in Dhaka
BRAC Bank holds agent banking conference in Sylhet


Latest News
Mbappe's omission from PSG's tour fuels speculation of Madrid move
Entertainer Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
Bangladesh now a case study of economic uplift in world
Man killed in Habiganj clash over football match
1,651 BNP men sued afresh over AL-BNP clash in Feni
Nothing will be gained through conspiracy: Home Minister to BNP
Everyone should plant more trees: Sujon
BNP's falsehood will cost its fall: Quader
No election without neutral govt: Fakhrul
Two electrocuted in Bagerhat
Most Read News
Case against Nur, Rashed
Intelligence over centuries
Solutions to dental infections
EVERY BRAIN NEEDS MUSIC
Mix Vegetables with Shrimp
Shrimp-Vegetable Broth
Monkey Business!
Sophos launches MDR for Microsoft Defender
Gravity
16 killed after bus falls into ditch in Jhalakathi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft