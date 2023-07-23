

Govt tax revenue from DSE falls by 23pc in FY23



In FY23, tax revenue collection from DSE was Tk 276.66 crore in FY 22 against Tk 359.30 crore in FY23, according to a DSE data.



In July to June period of FY23, government's tax revenue collection from members of stock exchange or trading right entitlement certificate holders' commission fell by 32.76 per cent to Tk 192.57 crore against Tk 286.42 crore in FY22.

Tax revenue from share sales by sponsor directors and placement holders increased by 13.34 per cent to Tk 84.09 crore in FY23 from Tk 72.87 crore in FY22.



According to DSE data, shares worth Tk 1.91 lakh crore were traded in 241 days on DSE from July to June period of FY23. However, in FY22, shares worth Tk 3.18 lakh crore were traded in 240 days.



Market operators said, the government lost revenue worth more than Tk 82 crore from DSE as share prices continued to fall throughout the year. Share transaction at DSE decreased by 39.93 per cent or Tk 1.27 lakh crore over the year, they said.



According to them, the reason behind the decrease in transactions was most shares being stuck at floor prices.



As per latest DSE data, out of 403 companies, around 210 to 215 companies' shares, mutual fund units and bonds remained stuck at floor prices level.



The DSE, collect tax on behalf of the government on TREC holders' commission and share sales at the rate of 0.05 per cent and 5.0 per cent respectively and deposits the money to government exchequer.



The DSE paid tax worth Tk 447 crore in FY 2010-11, the highest in its history, when the market witnessed a bubble-bust before crashing.



In FY 2019-20, the government's earnings from DSE plunged more than a 10-year low to Tk 104 crore due to sluggish market turnover coupled with trading suspension for more than two months due to the Covid outbreak.



