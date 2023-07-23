Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 July, 2023, 8:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Huawei celebrates its 25 years’ journey in Bangladesh

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Correspondent

Huawei, a Chinese multinational technology corporation, celebrated its 25 years of journey in Bangladesh.
 
Planning Minister MA Mannan, Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar, Chinese ambassador to Wen and President of Huawei South Asia Region Pan Junfeng?Bangladesh Yao attended the grand celebration.

Ambassador Yao said over the past 25 years, Huawei has witnessed and participated in the leapfrog development of the information and communications sector in Bangladesh.

"With the joint efforts of both sides, China and Bangladesh have achieved positive results in the field of information and communications.

China is a true friend of Bangladesh and the ultimate realization of "Smart Bangladesh", which is a part of Vision 2041, couldn't be achieved without China, the envoy said adding China is very willing to participate in it."  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘National income to be doubled if GDP grows at 10 pc’
Singer posts 17.8pc sales revenue growth in Q2'23
Govt tax revenue from DSE falls by 23pc in FY23
US looks forward to boosting trade ties with BD: Congressman
Huawei celebrates its 25 years’ journey in Bangladesh
TikTok removes over 4m videos in BD for violating guidelines
South Asian exchange on public sanitation held in Dhaka
BRAC Bank holds agent banking conference in Sylhet


Latest News
Mbappe's omission from PSG's tour fuels speculation of Madrid move
Entertainer Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
Bangladesh now a case study of economic uplift in world
Man killed in Habiganj clash over football match
1,651 BNP men sued afresh over AL-BNP clash in Feni
Nothing will be gained through conspiracy: Home Minister to BNP
Everyone should plant more trees: Sujon
BNP's falsehood will cost its fall: Quader
No election without neutral govt: Fakhrul
Two electrocuted in Bagerhat
Most Read News
Case against Nur, Rashed
Intelligence over centuries
Solutions to dental infections
EVERY BRAIN NEEDS MUSIC
Mix Vegetables with Shrimp
Shrimp-Vegetable Broth
Monkey Business!
Sophos launches MDR for Microsoft Defender
Gravity
16 killed after bus falls into ditch in Jhalakathi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft