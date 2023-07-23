Huawei celebrates its 25 years’ journey in Bangladesh







Planning Minister MA Mannan, Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar, Chinese ambassador to Wen and President of Huawei South Asia Region Pan Junfeng?Bangladesh Yao attended the grand celebration.



Ambassador Yao said over the past 25 years, Huawei has witnessed and participated in the leapfrog development of the information and communications sector in Bangladesh.

"With the joint efforts of both sides, China and Bangladesh have achieved positive results in the field of information and communications.



China is a true friend of Bangladesh and the ultimate realization of "Smart Bangladesh", which is a part of Vision 2041, couldn't be achieved without China, the envoy said adding China is very willing to participate in it."



Huawei, a Chinese multinational technology corporation, celebrated its 25 years of journey in Bangladesh.Planning Minister MA Mannan, Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar, Chinese ambassador to Wen and President of Huawei South Asia Region Pan Junfeng?Bangladesh Yao attended the grand celebration.Ambassador Yao said over the past 25 years, Huawei has witnessed and participated in the leapfrog development of the information and communications sector in Bangladesh."With the joint efforts of both sides, China and Bangladesh have achieved positive results in the field of information and communications.China is a true friend of Bangladesh and the ultimate realization of "Smart Bangladesh", which is a part of Vision 2041, couldn't be achieved without China, the envoy said adding China is very willing to participate in it."