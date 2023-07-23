Video
TikTok removes over 4m videos in BD for violating guidelines

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Correspondent

TikTok, the leading destination for short videos, has said it removed 4,236,493 videos in Bangladesh for violating Community Guidelines in Q1 (January-March) 2023.

In the Q4 (October-November) 2022 a total of 4,254,667 videos were removed for violating Community Guidelines. During Q1 2023, 92.2% of the violative videos in Bangladesh were removed before anyone could view them, and approximately 95.3% of such videos were eliminated within a day. The proactive removal rate for Q1 2023 stood at 99.5%.

To compare, in Q4 2022, 95% of the violative videos in Bangladesh were removed before anyone could view them. In comparison, the number of similar violative videos has decreased in Q1 2023.

These information was revealed in the latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the first quarter of 2023 (January-March 2023), furthering its dedication to combat misinformation and creating a safe and inclusive space.

During Q1 2023, a total of 91,003,510 videos were removed globally, which accounts for approximately 0.6% of all videos uploaded to TikTok. Out of these, 53,494,911 videos were removed through automated systems, while 6,209,835 videos were restored after review.

Alongside addressing Community Guidelines violations, TikTok proactively targeted spam accounts and associated content, taking preventive measures to curb the creation of automated spam accounts, says a press release.

The report underscores TikTok's ongoing commitment to earning trust through accountability and maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for its community.

Globally, TikTok removed 16,947,484 accounts suspected to belong to users under the age of 13, prioritizing the safety of young users.

Additionally, 51,298,135 fake accounts were removed during the first quarter, highlighting TikTok's efforts to counter fraudulent activity.

TikTok's Community Guidelines are designed to foster a safe, inclusive, and authentic experience for all users. These policies apply to everyone and all types of content, with TikTok striving to ensure consistency and equity in their enforcement.

TikTok utilizes a combination of innovative technology and human review to identify, assess, and take action against content that violates its Community Guidelines.

The quarterly release of the Community Guidelines Enforcement Report provides insights into the volume and nature of removed content and accounts, ensuring full transparency.

For the complete Q1 2023 report, visit TikTok's Transparency Centre, available both in Bangla and English.


