BRAC Bank holds agent banking conference in Sylhet BRAC Bank has organized an Agent Banking conference of its Sylhet region recently.





The valued Agent Partners, Agent Field Officers, Agent Relationship Officers and officials of Branch Network and SME Banking exchanged views.





They discussed industry scenarios, field-level experience, challenges and ways to overcome them at the daylong conference held at BRAC Learning Center in Sylhet.

With a humble beginning in 2018, BRAC Bank has become the fastest-growing Agent Banking network, with more than 1,000 outlets covering all 64 districts of the country.





BRAC Bank aims to emerge as the leader in the Agent Banking space to serve the unbanked people in the country's remote areas.

The conference was organized to formulate a strategy and roadmap as the bank moves forward with the rapid network expansion drive of the alternate banking channel across the country.At the ceremony, they vowed to continue the concerted efforts to scale up the Agent Banking Network to bring the unbanked people under a financial umbrella and contribute to financial inclusion and national development.Abdus Salam, Managing Director & CEO, BRAC Saajan Exchange Ltd, attended the conference as a special guest. He emphasised leveraging Agent Banking Channel to increase remittance inflow to Bangladesh.Head of Alternate Banking Channels Nazmur Rahim, Head of Agent Banking Md. Nazmul Hasan, Head of Remittance and Probashi Banking Shahrear Md. Zamil, Regional Head, Sylhet of Distribution Network Rezaur Rahman, and the officials of the Agent Banking Division attended the conference. The Agent Partners and bank officials were awarded for their outstanding performance for business growth.