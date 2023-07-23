Video
Business

Vivo brings multitasking elegant smartphone   

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Desk

Global smartphone manufacturer vivo has introduced their new smartphone vivo Y36 that combines elegance and aesthetics. This smartphone is capable to give the feel of a premium phone in a mid-range phone of 26,999., says a press release.

The major aspects that make this handset stand out among other phones are its luxurious body, super fast charger, and exceptional battery life. Its huge space and many other cool features will meet users' needs and fulfill the demand of youth.
 
The backside appearance of the vibrant gold one looks pleasant with the utilization of the golden ripple process. The rainbow ring on the camera segment gives an artistic touch.

The mirror-like crystal glass makes a dreamy effect of rippling water. Innovative, right?  The Meteor black one has a moderate quantity of shimmer, making it elegant enough. Undoubtedly, black lovers can keep meteor black vivo Y36 on their list.

vivo Y36 includes the famous Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor for multitasking. This phone got the latest Android 13-based operating system, Funtouch OS 13.

Users are getting the facilities of 8 GB ROM and 128 GB ROM. So opening apps with only one tap, fast switching, and all app storage has become smoother than ever.

Deleting any app or data is no longer needed. 27 apps are possible to run simultaneously with this phone.

With updated software and advanced technology used in the heating system, the phone does not heat up for long gaming and watching content.

50 MP rear camera, 2 MP bokeh camera, and 16 MP front camera give quite quality pictures fulfilling the demands of the youth.
 
The performance and the quality of the portrait mode are so cool that it can make anyone want to give photography a try.

Thanks to the stabilizer the phone has, users can record quality videos while moving. This phone includes a brilliant feature called "double exposure camera." A double-exposure camera allows users to merge photos. A very innovative and refreshing take on creativity.  

To make the day to day work easy and match the pace of time, the smartphone can be collected from any authorized showroom or store of vivo.


