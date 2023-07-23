Video
CUET hosts Financial Literacy and Career Workshop

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk


Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) hosted an empowering "Financial Literacy and Career Workshop" recently.

The event, organized by the Supply Chain and Business Alliance in collaboration with Shanta Asset Management, aimed to empower over 200 undergraduate students of CUET by promoting financial literacy, early investment, and career development, says a press release.
Held at the Sheikh Kamal IT Incubator, the workshop brought together industry leaders, professionals, faculties and students.
Shanta Asset Management Limited (SAML), known for its investment management services, played a key role in the workshop's success. Their expertise added valuable knowledge to the event.

Led by the Supply Chain and Business Alliance, a student-run organisation at CUET, the workshop provided a collaborative platform for ambitious individuals to learn about financial prowess and career success. The participants grabbed the opportunity with enthusiasm.

The event featured two distinguished speakers, Mohammad Emran Hasan, CEO of Shanta Asset Management Limited, shared his industry experience. Jane Alam Romel, Chief Marketing Officer of SAML, provided insights on career development.

The organizers expressed their gratitude to the participants for their engagement and encouraged them to apply the knowledge gained and maintain the connections made.


