Wecon properties starts new project Canopy in Ctg

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, July 22: Wecon properties recently start 14-storied luxurious and exclusive residential project 'Wecon Canopy' at Katalganj Residential Area in Chattogram.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of esteemed personalities, including Mohammed Abu Syed Salim, General Secretary of Panchlaish, Syed Khurshid Alam, President of the Katalganj R/A, Advisor Akther Ahmed Chy, Secretary Md Jasim Uddin, Associate Editor Md Jewel, Landowner Mohammad Faisal Kabir and Erfanul Kabir.

Director of P2P & WECON Chief Architect Mahadi Iftekhar, Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Fahim, Director Architect Ratan Mondol, Director Engineer Mohammad Nazim Uddin Khan, Head of Operations and Business Development Nazmul Abedin, CTO Debashis Paul, Wecon DGM Mohammad Moniruzzaman Shakil, Wecon AGM Mohammad Masud Choudhury, Group AGM Ramen Das Gupta, and Sales and Marketing Senior Manager Abdul Khalek among other officials from P2P were present on the occasion.

Mahadi Iftekhar, the Chief Architect of Wecon Properties, emphasized that Wecon Properties is committed to providing modern and luxurious residential constructions, ensuring a hassle-free and swift delivery of apartments to the respective buyers.
 
Wecon has consolidated all aspects of housing construction under one roof, including planning and design, construction materials, in-house architectural teams, and interior solutions.

The dedicated design team ensures exceptional floor layouts without any hidden square footage, fostering the trust and confidence of landowners who have faith in their expertise.


