Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 July, 2023, 8:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Fresh Ceramics opens showroom at Nawabganj

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Business Desk

Fresh Ceramics opens showroom at Nawabganj

Fresh Ceramics opens showroom at Nawabganj

Fresh Ceramics recently inaugurated a showroom named 'Asad Tiles House' at Piyar Ali Supermarket, Komorgonj, Nawabganj, says a press release.

The grand inauguration witnessed the presence of A.K.M Ziaul Islam, the dynamic Chief Operating Officer of Fresh Ceramics, along with esteemed members of the sales and marketing team.

DGM Iftakhar Alam and Brand Manager Shahjada Yeasir Arafat Shuvo added to the excitement. Influential personalities from the local community and the proprietor of 'Asad Tiles House' Md Asadur Rahman were also present, making it a truly memorable occasion.

Spanning over 700 square feet, this exclusive showroom exemplifies Fresh Ceramics' unwavering commitment to offering an extensive range of captivating options.

It showcases an ever-growing collection of awe-inspiring designs, with each tile crafted meticulously by Fresh Ceramics. Visitors will be captivated by the diverse array of sizes and mesmerizing patterns on display.

If you're yearning to infuse your living spaces with elegance, look no further than Fresh Ceramics. Step into the enchanting world of the Asad Tiles House, where you can embark on a journey of style and sophistication. Let your home decor dreams come alive amidst an array of aesthetic marvels.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘National income to be doubled if GDP grows at 10 pc’
Singer posts 17.8pc sales revenue growth in Q2'23
Govt tax revenue from DSE falls by 23pc in FY23
US looks forward to boosting trade ties with BD: Congressman
Huawei celebrates its 25 years’ journey in Bangladesh
TikTok removes over 4m videos in BD for violating guidelines
South Asian exchange on public sanitation held in Dhaka
BRAC Bank holds agent banking conference in Sylhet


Latest News
Mbappe's omission from PSG's tour fuels speculation of Madrid move
Entertainer Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
Bangladesh now a case study of economic uplift in world
Man killed in Habiganj clash over football match
1,651 BNP men sued afresh over AL-BNP clash in Feni
Nothing will be gained through conspiracy: Home Minister to BNP
Everyone should plant more trees: Sujon
BNP's falsehood will cost its fall: Quader
No election without neutral govt: Fakhrul
Two electrocuted in Bagerhat
Most Read News
Case against Nur, Rashed
Intelligence over centuries
Solutions to dental infections
EVERY BRAIN NEEDS MUSIC
Mix Vegetables with Shrimp
Shrimp-Vegetable Broth
Monkey Business!
Sophos launches MDR for Microsoft Defender
Gravity
16 killed after bus falls into ditch in Jhalakathi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft