

Fresh Ceramics opens showroom at Nawabganj



The grand inauguration witnessed the presence of A.K.M Ziaul Islam, the dynamic Chief Operating Officer of Fresh Ceramics, along with esteemed members of the sales and marketing team.



DGM Iftakhar Alam and Brand Manager Shahjada Yeasir Arafat Shuvo added to the excitement. Influential personalities from the local community and the proprietor of 'Asad Tiles House' Md Asadur Rahman were also present, making it a truly memorable occasion.

Spanning over 700 square feet, this exclusive showroom exemplifies Fresh Ceramics' unwavering commitment to offering an extensive range of captivating options.



It showcases an ever-growing collection of awe-inspiring designs, with each tile crafted meticulously by Fresh Ceramics. Visitors will be captivated by the diverse array of sizes and mesmerizing patterns on display.



If you're yearning to infuse your living spaces with elegance, look no further than Fresh Ceramics. Step into the enchanting world of the Asad Tiles House, where you can embark on a journey of style and sophistication. Let your home decor dreams come alive amidst an array of aesthetic marvels.



