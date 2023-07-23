Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 July, 2023, 8:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India aims to trade electricity with Southeast Asia

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

BAMBOLIM, India, July 22: India is considering trading power with Southeast Asian countries through Myanmar and Thailand, five sources briefed on the matter said, as New Delhi looks to use its growing renewables capacity to boost regional diplomatic engagement.

The grid linkages, which an industry official said could take at least four years to complete, follow India's effort to begin trading power with Middle Eastern countries such as the United Arab Emirates.

The sources, who also include four power ministry officials, declined to be identified as the previously unreported plan has not been made public. India's federal power ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been trying to promote closer political and economic ties with its neighbours, pushing back against China's growing regional influence.

Indian energy officials are holding separate and group discussions with some countries on advancing regional power grid interconnections at ongoing Group of 20 (G20) ministerial meetings in the Indian state of Goa, the power ministry officials said.

Support from G20 members is seen as key to winning backing from bankers and developers in making investment decisions, one of the ministry officials said.

India has engaged France's EDF (EDF.PA) to prepare a regulatory framework that would address key challenges including pricing, the industry official said. EDF is expected to complete the report by the end of this year, the official added.
EDF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Once we are able to connect India's national grid to Burma (Myanmar), we should be able to strengthen the grid there and further transmit to Thailand and even Asia's east," the industry official said.

While cross-border grid linkages have drawn investment and government interest in regions from Europe to Southeast Asia, the rising cost of building subsea cables, surging prices of raw materials needed to upgrade grids and geopolitical tensions have raised questions about the viability of such projects.

Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have been trying for decades to form a regional grid to facilitate multilateral power trade, but progress has been limited to bilateral deals between countries.

India plans to boost its renewable and big hydropower capacity to 500 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, from 177 GW currently. Solar parks are expected to account for much of the new capacity.

The effort could help ease fossil fuel dependence by making solar power available for more hours of the day, the ministry officials said.

Transmission charges on power supplied using an interconnected regional network is a key challenge, the second of the ministry officials said.

Interconnections would be both under the sea and on land, with integration of renewable energy boosted by pooling resources from across the region, the same official added.

India already exports some power to Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan along with very small amounts to Myanmar that would be stepped up massively under the new plan. �Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘National income to be doubled if GDP grows at 10 pc’
Singer posts 17.8pc sales revenue growth in Q2'23
Govt tax revenue from DSE falls by 23pc in FY23
US looks forward to boosting trade ties with BD: Congressman
Huawei celebrates its 25 years’ journey in Bangladesh
TikTok removes over 4m videos in BD for violating guidelines
South Asian exchange on public sanitation held in Dhaka
BRAC Bank holds agent banking conference in Sylhet


Latest News
Mbappe's omission from PSG's tour fuels speculation of Madrid move
Entertainer Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
Bangladesh now a case study of economic uplift in world
Man killed in Habiganj clash over football match
1,651 BNP men sued afresh over AL-BNP clash in Feni
Nothing will be gained through conspiracy: Home Minister to BNP
Everyone should plant more trees: Sujon
BNP's falsehood will cost its fall: Quader
No election without neutral govt: Fakhrul
Two electrocuted in Bagerhat
Most Read News
Case against Nur, Rashed
Intelligence over centuries
Solutions to dental infections
EVERY BRAIN NEEDS MUSIC
Mix Vegetables with Shrimp
Shrimp-Vegetable Broth
Monkey Business!
Sophos launches MDR for Microsoft Defender
Gravity
16 killed after bus falls into ditch in Jhalakathi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft