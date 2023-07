Titas Gas opens regional marketing deptt at Sonargaon



The Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Managing Director Engineer Md Harunur Rashid Mollah inaugurated a regional marketing department at Sonargaon recently.On this occasion, a discussion meeting and prayers were organised, says a press release.Local dignitaries, respected customers of all levels and senior officers and employees of the company were present on the occasion.