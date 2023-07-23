Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 July, 2023, 8:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BITAC, BUET sign MoU to boost mutual cooperation

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Desk

BITAC, BUET sign MoU to boost mutual cooperation

BITAC, BUET sign MoU to boost mutual cooperation

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Center (BITAC) and Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) to enhance knowledge exchange and technical mutual cooperation in research and development.

The memorandum was signed at the meeting room of MA Rashid Bhaban of BUET recently, says a press release.

Director of BITAC Dr Syed Md Ihsanul Karim and Professor of Electrical and Electronic Department of BUET Dr Mohammad Anisuzzaman Talukdar signed the memorandum.

At this time, Director General of BITAC Anwar Hossain Chowdhury and BUET Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Satya Prasad Majumdar along with senior officials of the two institutions were present.

This memorandum was signed keeping several objectives in mind, including providing necessary technical training facilities to the students of BUET, exchange of lab and workshop facilities for research purposes in order to increase technical knowledge and skills.

In this context, Ihsanul Karim said, BITAC is moving forward in keeping with the modern world in terms of technology. Both sides will go further with the signing of this memorandum.

Under this memorandum, organising joint training, conducting joint research to solve the problems of the industrial sector, organizing meetings and seminars on science and technology, organising entrepreneurship development fair every year with the aim of creating entrepreneurship, inventing new technology, modernizing the existing technology with the aim of making necessary parts, etc. activities will be conducted.

Professor of civil engineering department of BUET Md Abdul Jabbar Khan said, "One of our goals is to increase research efficiency by using the latest technology through mutual cooperation. We hope that the signing of this memorandum will make our goal a reality."

Director General of BITAC Anwar Hossain Chowdhury said, "Our country is promising in many ways. To move this country towards sustainable development, there is no alternative to achieving technological excellence.

Today, through this agreement, the doors of mutual cooperation between the two organizations have been widened. All officers and employees of BITAC will try to implement these agreements.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘National income to be doubled if GDP grows at 10 pc’
Singer posts 17.8pc sales revenue growth in Q2'23
Govt tax revenue from DSE falls by 23pc in FY23
US looks forward to boosting trade ties with BD: Congressman
Huawei celebrates its 25 years’ journey in Bangladesh
TikTok removes over 4m videos in BD for violating guidelines
South Asian exchange on public sanitation held in Dhaka
BRAC Bank holds agent banking conference in Sylhet


Latest News
Mbappe's omission from PSG's tour fuels speculation of Madrid move
Entertainer Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
Bangladesh now a case study of economic uplift in world
Man killed in Habiganj clash over football match
1,651 BNP men sued afresh over AL-BNP clash in Feni
Nothing will be gained through conspiracy: Home Minister to BNP
Everyone should plant more trees: Sujon
BNP's falsehood will cost its fall: Quader
No election without neutral govt: Fakhrul
Two electrocuted in Bagerhat
Most Read News
Case against Nur, Rashed
Intelligence over centuries
Solutions to dental infections
EVERY BRAIN NEEDS MUSIC
Mix Vegetables with Shrimp
Shrimp-Vegetable Broth
Monkey Business!
Sophos launches MDR for Microsoft Defender
Gravity
16 killed after bus falls into ditch in Jhalakathi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft