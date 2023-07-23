Video
Asia Insurance approves 11pc cash dividend

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Desk

Asia Insurance Limited approved an 11% cash dividend for the year ended 31 December 2022 in its 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held virtually recently.

The company's Sponsor Director and Chairman Yussuf Abdullah Harun presided over the meeting attended by a large number of shareholders, says a press release.

The company's Managing Director and CEO Md Imam Shaheen also spoke in the meeting.

During the year, the company earned a gross premium of Tk793,461,589 and its profit before tax was Tk137,127,080. The company's total assets at the end of the year stood at Tk2,430,267,843.

A good number of shareholders participated in the discussions and expressed their full satisfaction with the performance of the company amidst challenges and hurdles. Asia Insurance Limited has maintained AA+ credit rating since 2020.
 
The meeting re-elected three directors from group A sponsor shareholders namely Abul Bashar Chowdhury, Mohammed Jahangir Alam and Farzana Afroze.

The meeting also elected two directors from group B public shareholders. They are Bay-Leasing & Investment Limited represented by Tarik Sujat and Southeast Bank Limited represented by Rashedul Islam.

Besides, Syed Sajedul Karim and Mohammad Delwar Husain has been appointed as independent directors, which was approved by the shareholders.


