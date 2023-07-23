All BRTA fee can now be paid thru Nagad







A recent agreement in this connection signed between Nagad and Computer Network Systems Limited, a digital payment service provider of BRTA, has paved the way for customers to easily pay all types of fees against services, such as motor vehicle registration, issuance and renewal driving license, transfer of ownership, digital registration certificate, issuance and renewal of motor vehicles fitness, tax token and route permit.



They no longer have to physically visit banks or BRTA-designated locations for the service fee payments.

Customers will get an E-receipt in Nagad payment system as soon as they pay fees of BRTA services through Nagad payment gateway.



Showing it, they can collect the original receipts from banks or BRTA-designated locations at their convenient time without facing any hassle of standing in long queues.



To pay BRTA services fees using Nagad, a customer needs to log in to the BRTA service portal and select respective services from the menu bar on the left. Then, he or she will put in their NID number and date of birth.



After that, they will choose their desired service name and go to the payment confirmation window that will give a view of all the information inserted for checking.



Then, they need to select Nagad payment gateway and enter a Nagad account number in the gateway. The payment will be completed with one-time password (OTP) and Nagad PIN.



A customer has to pay 1.5 percent convenience charge for paying BRTA fees through Nagad, which must be paid at the time of processing the payment.



Any problems with respect to availing BRTA services through Nagad will be resolved within seven working days. Besides, customers can dial BRTA hotline number 16107 or 09610 990 998 from Sunday to Thursday: 9am to 4pm.



Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, chief commercial officer of Nagad Ltd., said, "Our customers no longer have wait for hours in long queues for paying fees for BRTA services.



Now, such payments using Nagad will save working hours, eventually helping our country take another step towards a cashless society."



Currently, customers can easily pay electricity, gas, water and other utility bills through Nagad. Besides, salaries of various educational institutions, insurance premiums, loan instalments, credit card bills, etc. can be paid by the MFS carrier.



All fees for the services provided by Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) can now be paid in the comfort of people's home through Nagad, a leading mobile financial service in Bangladesh.A recent agreement in this connection signed between Nagad and Computer Network Systems Limited, a digital payment service provider of BRTA, has paved the way for customers to easily pay all types of fees against services, such as motor vehicle registration, issuance and renewal driving license, transfer of ownership, digital registration certificate, issuance and renewal of motor vehicles fitness, tax token and route permit.They no longer have to physically visit banks or BRTA-designated locations for the service fee payments.Customers will get an E-receipt in Nagad payment system as soon as they pay fees of BRTA services through Nagad payment gateway.Showing it, they can collect the original receipts from banks or BRTA-designated locations at their convenient time without facing any hassle of standing in long queues.To pay BRTA services fees using Nagad, a customer needs to log in to the BRTA service portal and select respective services from the menu bar on the left. Then, he or she will put in their NID number and date of birth.After that, they will choose their desired service name and go to the payment confirmation window that will give a view of all the information inserted for checking.Then, they need to select Nagad payment gateway and enter a Nagad account number in the gateway. The payment will be completed with one-time password (OTP) and Nagad PIN.A customer has to pay 1.5 percent convenience charge for paying BRTA fees through Nagad, which must be paid at the time of processing the payment.Any problems with respect to availing BRTA services through Nagad will be resolved within seven working days. Besides, customers can dial BRTA hotline number 16107 or 09610 990 998 from Sunday to Thursday: 9am to 4pm.Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, chief commercial officer of Nagad Ltd., said, "Our customers no longer have wait for hours in long queues for paying fees for BRTA services.Now, such payments using Nagad will save working hours, eventually helping our country take another step towards a cashless society."Currently, customers can easily pay electricity, gas, water and other utility bills through Nagad. Besides, salaries of various educational institutions, insurance premiums, loan instalments, credit card bills, etc. can be paid by the MFS carrier.