Sunday, 23 July, 2023, 8:41 AM
Home Business

Amazon builds $120m satellite processing hub in Florida

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

WASHINGTON, July 22: Amazon (AMZN.O) is building a $120 million processing facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for its thousands of planned Kuiper internet satellites, the company and state officials said Friday.

The 100,000 square-foot building is part of the roughly $10 billion that Amazon has vowed to invest in its Kuiper project, a planned network of 3,200 low Earth-orbiting satellites designed to beam broadband internet globally.

The Kuiper internet network, which will largely compete with Starlink from Elon Musk's SpaceX, is expected to complement Amazon's web services powerhouse.

The Florida facility will employ 50 staff and be a last stop for Amazon's Kuiper satellites before they go to space, after being manufactured at the Kuiper project's primary plant in Redmond, Washington.

A ten-story-tall room will allow the satellites to be fitted into rocket payload farings, the protective shell around satellites that sit atop the rocket.    �Reuters


