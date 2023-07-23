Video
Sophos launches MDR for Microsoft Defender

Published : Sunday, 23 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 569
Business Correspondent

Sophos, a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, recently launched Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) for Microsoft Defender, a fully-managed offering that provides the industry's most robust threat response capabilities for organizations using Microsoft Security.

Sophos MDR for Microsoft Defender adds a critical layer of 24/7 protection across the Microsoft Security suite of endpoint, SIEM, identity, cloud, and other solutions to safeguard against data breaches, ransomware and other active adversary cyberattacks, says a press release.

Sophos MDR for Microsoft Defender integrates telemetry from a broad range of Microsoft Security tools. Unlike other MDR offerings that limit support to Microsoft Defender for Endpoint or Microsoft Sentinel and provide minimal threat response capabilities, Sophos MDR fortifies the broader Microsoft Security suite, including: Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Microsoft Defender for Identity,   Microsoft Defender for Cloud, Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps, Identity Protection (Azure Active Directory), Office 365 Security and Compliance Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Office 365 Management Activity.

Telemetry from these sources is automatically consolidated, correlated and prioritized with insights from the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem and the Sophos X-Ops threat intelligence unit of more than 500 security analysts, threat hunters, responders, data scientists, and other specialists across Sophos worldwide.

This enables the Sophos MDR operations team to identify and stop more threats than Microsoft Security tools - or any security technology - can on their own.

Sophos MDR is the most widely used MDR offering with more than 17,000 customers of all sizes and across all industries, and is the top-rated and most reviewed MDR solution on Gartner Peer Insights and G2.

It is the only MDR service that can be delivered across end users' existing third-party security deployments as well as Sophos offerings.

In addition to Microsoft, organizations can also integrate telemetry sources from dozens of other vendors, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Check Point, Okta, Darktrace, and many others, through the Sophos Marketplace.

Sophos MDR for Microsoft Defender is available now to all Sophos MDR Essentials customers using security technologies included in Microsoft 365 E3 and E5 licenses.



