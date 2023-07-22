

Oil unloading to undergo sea change The installation of Single Point Mooring (SPM), an offshore bouy designed to pump and siphon imported crude oil to a storage facility, with double pipe line under construction at Maheshkhali in Cox's Bazar will be commissioned at the end of August this year.

The government is expected to save Tk 800 crore annually through this project.

The SPM project will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in September.



There will be a revolutionary change in the country's import-dependent fuel oil unloading process. Imported fuel oil will be discharged from large oil tankers from deep sea through pipeline and stored in SPM tanks. Later from here it will be supplied across the country through various fuel oil companies.

The time and cost of fuel oil unloading will be dramatically reduced once the SPM project is implemented and the management of fuel oil will be cost effective and sustainable. And 12 days work will be done in 2 days.



This will save the government Tk 800 crores every year. At the same time, during political unrest and natural calamities, there will be no more hindrances in unloading fuel oil. It will ensure energy security, said the project related officials.



Manjed Ali Shanto, Project Manager of SPM, told the Daily Observer, "Some 97 per cent of the project work has already been completed.



Commissioning will begin by the end of August to see if there are any faults. After the commissioning, the inauguration will be done when the Prime Minister gives time."



He said currently the amount of fuel oil that can be released in 12 days, will be reduced to only 48 hours when the project is launched.



Lighter ships will not be required after implementation of the project. This will save the government a huge amount of money by reducing transport costs and wastage.



Visiting the SPM Project it was seen that the construction of SPM at Maheshkhali in Cox's Bazar has already been completed. Six storage tanks and pumping stations have been constructed on an area of about 90 acres.



Of these, three tanks are for diesel and three for crude oil. Each diesel storage tank has a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters. And crude oil storage tank capacity is 30,000 cubic meters.



According to project sources, it is not possible to discharge the mother oil tankers directly due to the limitations of the current infrastructure of the Chattogram Port and the low depth of the Karnaphuli River channel.



That is why these tankers are anchored in the deep sea and the crude oil is released through small lighterage vessels.



In this way, a one lakh DWT tanker can be unloaded in 12 days. The pipeline project is undertaken as the traditional method is time consuming, risky and expensive.



Manjed Ali Shanto said the unrefined oil from the mother ship, is lightered by small vessels and taken to Chattogram. It would take 11 to 12 days and cost a lot of money. SPM has an annual unloading capacity of 90 lakh metric tonnes.



A ship can be unloaded within 48 hours if the project is launched. By doing this, the government will save Tk 800 crore annually.



He also said that very high quality pipes have been used here. Pipe leakage at sea is unlikely. If there is a problem somewhere, it will send a signal.



Updated technology has been used throughout the project. A separate company is going to be formed to manage this project. That company will handle the process.



Maheshkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Yasin said, "At the same time employment opportunity will be created for many people. This will improve their social status."



Crude oil and diesel will be unloaded from the mooring point through two separate pipelines of 36 inch diameter. After that, crude oil and diesel will go to Eastern Refinery through two separate pipelines of 18 inches diameter from Maheshkhali storage tanks.



At present, the country's only state-owned oil refinery, Eastern Refinery, can refine 1.5 million tons of crude oil per year.



The refining capacity will increase to 4.5 million tonnes when the second unit of Eastern Refinery is commissioned. SPM will help increase this refining capacity.



According to the Project Director's Office, the project is being implemented under the G2G agreement between the governments of Bangladesh and China.



Eastern Refinery Ltd, a subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), is implementing the project. The contractor is China Petroleum Pipeline Engineer Company Ltd.



The government took up the deep sea double pipeline Single Point Mooring (SPM) project in November 2015 to directly unload the imported fuel oil in a short period of time.



