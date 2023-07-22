Video
Ex-BCL leader stabbed dead in city

Published : Saturday, 22 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent


A former leader of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was reportedly stabbed to death by his rivals in Shahjahanpur area of the capital city early Friday.

Deceased Waliullah Rubel, 36, had served as an office secretary of the organisation's Shahjahanpur wing and lived with his family in Joardar Lane of the area.
Rubel was a general secretary candidate of Jubo League in Ward No. 12 of Dhaka Metropolitan South and ran an internet business in the area, police said.

Quoting locals, Shahjahanpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Farukul Alam said a gang of 5 to 6 members attacked Rubel with sharp weapons while he was returning home from Rajarbagh area on foot around 1:45am, leaving him critically wounded.

He was first taken to Islami Bank Hospital and then, to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation Centre where doctors referred him to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared him dead.

Rubel had several injury marks on his head, arms, shoulder and legs, said Dhaka Medical College Police Outpost Inspector Bachchu Miah.


