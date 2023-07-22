Sajjadul gets AL ticket







AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader told reporters that the decision was taken unanimously at the party's Parliamentary Nomination Board meeting on Friday.



Earlier, the meeting was held at Ganabhaban presided over by the Parliamentary Committee President, Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The by-election in Netrokona-4 became necessary following the death of Rebecca Momin, MP, of ruling AL.



As per the schedule of the Election Commission, candidates can submit their nomination papers till July 24. Nominations will be scrutinised on July 25, and nominations can be withdrawn till July 31.



Voting will take place from 8:00am to 4:00pm on September 2 without a break, using ballot paper.EE PAGE 2 COL 4



