ACC's plea for removal of jurisdictional barriers falls on deaf ears







The role of the ACC, which is a specialised organisation, is inevitable to prevent money laundering but the ACC could not play its role due to the Money Laundering Prevention Rules 2019.



Expert opined that the government should bring an amendment to the Money Laundering Prevention Rules 2019 immediately to restore the Anti-Corruption Commission's power to investigate money laundering related offences directly.

If the government amends the rules the ACC would directly investigate money laundering, customs offences, tax offences, capital market offences, document forgery offences, fraud, and forgery related cases, they opined.



However, sources said that the government has taken an initiative to amend the rule in order to empower the commission to investigate all types of trade-based money laundering cases.



Once the government enhances the commission authority, the ACC commission would be able to unearth crimes related to capital market fraud, illicit transfer of funds abroad, money laundering through export-import activities and illegal financial practices like hundi, an official citing anonymity told this correspondent.



In its annual report for 2022, the ACC Chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah presented the report to the then President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban that stated that the ACC was given power to investigate 27 types of offences related to money laundering in the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012.



Its power, however, was later curtailed in the Money Laundering Prevention Rules 2019. As per the rules, the ACC can only investigate money laundering related to "bribery and corruption", the report said.



Besides the ACC, Bangladesh Bank's Financial Intelligence Unit, the Criminal Investigation Department, and Detective Branch of Police have special wings to investigate money laundering.



The ACC's annual report also highlighted the fact that rapid advances in technology, especially technology that allows the digital transfer of funds to other countries, is making it more difficult to crackdown on corruption.



It referred to Hundi, over-invoicing, under-invoicing, the Panama Papers, Paradise Papers, Begumpara, crypto currency, and the use of shell companies.



Following the ACC's report, the Cabinet Department has sent a letter to the Financial Institutions Department to take necessary action. According to the sources, the government has taken an initiative to empower the commission so that it could directly investigate the money laundering related cases.



After reviewing various records of over the past two years, a total of 752 cases were obtained including the relevant registers of 13 Dhaka courts and lists of the ACC, CID, the Department of Narcotics Control and the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate.



These cases were filed from 2002 till September 30 last year. These included 429 cases of ACC, 170 of CID, 150 of Customs Intelligence and three of the Narcotics Control Department.



Money laundering cases in the country are conducted by the divisional special judge courts. However, the Daily Observer does not have a full list of how many cases are being investigated or are under trial outside of Dhaka division. Investigations into such cases are supposed to be completed within six months at the most.



But in reality, none of the investigations into these cases have finished within time. Investigations of some of the cases have taken from four to nine years even.



A study of information regarding the cases reveals that after the Money Laundering Prevention Act was passed 20 years ago, in the first eight years, there were four cases a year on average. But after 2020, the average number of cases has been 59 per year.



Of the 752 cases reviewed, it was found that investigation reports of 387 have been submitted to the court. And 355 are under investigations. Of these, investigations of 221 have been hanging from 2 to 12 years. So far 56 cases have been settled in court. And the accused have been sentenced in 44 of these cases.



A review of the money laundering cases under trial in 12 special judge courts of Dhaka shows that three to 16 years have passed since the case, but depositions remain incomplete in 242 cases.



The main reason for this delay in hearing the depositions is that ACC or the police fail to bring the witnesses to court.



On 21 November 2006, a case was lodged against businessman Niaz Ahmed for laundering US$40 million ($4 crore) in the name of wheat import. In 2014 ACC submitted a charge sheet against him in court. But the trial process remains incomplete.



A decade ago, 46 persons including the MD of Destiny Group Rafiqul Amin and former army chief M Harun-Ar-Rashid were sentenced for misappropriating Tk 40 billion (Tk 4,000 crore).



Nine persons including the former MD of Sonali Bank, Humayun Kabir, were given varying sentences in several money laundering cases.



Former law minister Shafiq Ahmed said that the country's prosecution system is extremely weak. It should be more strict, but it is not so.



Due to weakness in the prosecution, money launderings are being left off the hook. The government is just letting things run in this manner, not really bothered. With such an attitude, nothing will be accomplished.



Even amid this slow pace of trials, 56 money laundering cases have been disposed of in the trial courts. Of these, the accused have been punished in 44 cases. The rate of sentencing in cases under this law is higher than in other criminal cases.



Talking to correspondent Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said that government should amend the Money Laundering Prevention Rules 2019 immediately to restore the Anti-Corruption Commission's power to investigate money laundering related offences.



He also said that the 2019 amendment not only curtailed ACC's power but also protected money launderers.



Although the commission was established with a specific aim but through several legal and administrative reforms its power is curtailed.



So, the government should reinstate the ACC's power to investigate money laundering related offences that include documents forgery, laundering local and foreign currencies, tax evasion and anomalies in stock market, he noted.



Dr Ali Riaz, a Bangladeshi-American political scientist and writer, said that before empowerment, creating a commission that is free from political influence in its appointment process and exercise of powers should be given utmost independence.

He also suggested that the government stop using the ACC to suppress political opponents.



