Saturday, 22 July, 2023, 4:08 PM
BNP plotting to foil nat'l polls: Quader

Published : Saturday, 22 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said that BNP is hatching conspiracies to thwart the upcoming national election.

"BNP is trying to attract the attention of foreigners by staging isolated incidents. It is hatching conspiracies to foil the elections," he said while presiding over a meeting with the AL secretaries at the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue here.

AL general secretary said: "BNP has been engaged in a killing spree across the country. Awami League leaders and activists are being killed. And BNP has traditionally misled the nation with (their) blatant falsehood. The violence that is being perpetrated in towns is very well-planned."

Quader said: "Our elections will be held as per the constitution. Apart from this, Awami League will not allow anyone's devious ambition to be implemented."

He said that the only demand of BNP is the resignation of Sheikh Hasina.

Sheikh Hasina's resignation means gross violation of the constitution, he said, adding: "We cannot violate the constitution."
He said: "Those who are standing against us are communal evil forces and friends of Pakistan-Afghanistan and sponsor of militancy."

"Would we surrender to them and sacrifice the land of this country, Bangabandhu's leadership, independence, political victory, development journey and the leadership of Sheikh Hasina?" he added.

Regarding the attack on an independent candidate in Dhaka-17 by-polls, Obaidul Quader said that whoever the candidate is, the government considers him as a candidate.

Mentioning that the government has taken action to this end, he said so far, a total of 10 people have been arrested.

Noting that strange things are happening in the world politics, he said the major leading countries of the world are worried about countries like Bangladesh.    �BSS


