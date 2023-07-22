Bajus fixes gold price to over Tk 1 lakh per bhori





Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (Bajus) on Thursday announced the price hike, said a press release.



The price of good quality 22 carat gold has been increased by Tk2, 333 per bhori.

This price is the highest ever in the country.

The press release was signed by MA Hannan Azad, Chairman of Bajus Price Determination and Price Monitoring Standing Committee on Thursday.



According to the notification, the price of acidic gold has increased in the local market. Considering the overall situation, Bajus has fixed the new price of gold. It will be implemented from Friday (July 21).



The price of 21 carat solid gold is Tk96228, 18 carat is Tk82464 and the traditional gold price is Tk68701. The price of gold has been increased but the price of silver has been kept unchanged.



Earlier on June 7, fixed the price of gold which was effective from June 8.



According to that price till Thursday top quality or 22 carat gold was being sold at Tk98, 444 per bhori. The price of 21 carat solid gold was Tk93, 954 and 18 carat was Tk80, 540 and the traditional gold price was Tk 67,126. �UNB



