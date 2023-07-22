Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 July, 2023, 4:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP's youth rally in city today

Published : Saturday, 22 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

Juba Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku has hoped that Dhaka will turn into a city of youth on Saturday as they are all set to hold a 'youth rally' at Suhrawardy Udyan.

He said on Friday that the youth rally to be organised by three BNP associate bodies--Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal, Chhatra Dal, and Swechchasebak Dal-will begin at 2pm at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP's Naya Paltan central office, he said their main objective is to involve the young generation to the street movement for establishing their rights.

Tuku said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will address the rally as the chief guest.

He said they met Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq at his Bailey Road office on Thursday night and got verbal permission for the rally. "We hoped they'll fully cooperate with us."

The Juba Dal president said the youth who are deprived of their rights will participate in Saturday's rally. "Dhaka will become a city of youth today (Saturday)."

He said they have taken to the streets in favour of more than 4.70 crore new voters who were deprived of their right to the franchise by the current fascist regime and in favour of the youths who are not given government jobs for not being involved with the ruling party's politics.

"If the country is run this way and the administration is run by inept and talentless people, Bangladesh will become a dysfunctional state. That's why our young people have to take to the streets together," Tuku said.

He said they already held five youth rallies and got a huge response from the young people.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Foreigners think they are kings of our country: Momen
Oil unloading to undergo sea change
PM calls for an amicable end to Ukraine war
Ex-BCL leader stabbed dead in city
Special drives against snatchers since cop killing fail to yield result
Sajjadul gets AL ticket
ACC's plea for removal of jurisdictional barriers falls on deaf ears
One dies, 896 hospitalised with dengue


Latest News
Stage collapses before formal start of BNP’s rally
Bangladesh encourages enhancing share of renewable energy in fuel-mix: Nasrul
Qualified officers deserve promotion in army: PM
Jhalakathi bus accident death toll rises to 17, probe body formed
BNP can do nothing against AL govt: Quader
'Time to declare a public health emergency has not yet come'
US for expanding trade ties with Bangladesh: Congressman
Beauty salon ban in Afghanistan a blow to women's financial freedom
Fargana becomes first Bangladeshi woman to score ODI century
BNP's liaison committee to hold emergency meeting
Most Read News
Another accused remanded in case over attack on Hero Alam
Report in former BCL leader Rubel murder case Sept 11
Bangladeshi shot dead in US state Missouri
Women set accused man's house on fire over Indian sex assault case
Muhith conveyed OIC's condemnation on Quran burning to Guterres
PM for ending Ukraine war, building resilience against future shocks
Two brothers die in Cumilla road mishap
BNP hatching plot to foil polls: Quader
BNP to hold youth rally at Suhrawardy Udyan Saturday
Ex-Chhatra League leader hacked dead in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft