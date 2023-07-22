BNP's youth rally in city today







He said on Friday that the youth rally to be organised by three BNP associate bodies--Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal, Chhatra Dal, and Swechchasebak Dal-will begin at 2pm at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan.



Speaking at a press conference at BNP's Naya Paltan central office, he said their main objective is to involve the young generation to the street movement for establishing their rights.

Tuku said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will address the rally as the chief guest.



He said they met Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq at his Bailey Road office on Thursday night and got verbal permission for the rally. "We hoped they'll fully cooperate with us."



The Juba Dal president said the youth who are deprived of their rights will participate in Saturday's rally. "Dhaka will become a city of youth today (Saturday)."



He said they have taken to the streets in favour of more than 4.70 crore new voters who were deprived of their right to the franchise by the current fascist regime and in favour of the youths who are not given government jobs for not being involved with the ruling party's politics.



"If the country is run this way and the administration is run by inept and talentless people, Bangladesh will become a dysfunctional state. That's why our young people have to take to the streets together," Tuku said.



He said they already held five youth rallies and got a huge response from the young people. �UNB



