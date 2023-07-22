One more remanded in Hero Alam assault case







Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury on Friday passed the order as Banani Police Sub Inspector Noor Uddin, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced accused Md Masud before the court with a prayer to grant a seven-day remand for questioning.



Earlier on Thursday another court placed two main accused in attack case, Manik and Al Amin on a three-day remand each.

Hero Alam was subjected to physical assault in Dhaka's Banani area shortly before the end of voting on Monday.



He later alleged that ruling party men attacked him at Banani Bidyaniketan School and College polling centre in the afternoon "with the intention of murder."



Hero Alam's personal assistant Sujan Rahman Shuvo lodged the case with Banani Thana on July 18 accusing some 15 to 20 unknown people for the attack.



Md Masud, president of the Karwanbazar Pick-up Owners Association, was arrested on Thursday afternoon.



So far, police arrested 10 people in connection with the incident.



Our Staff Correspondent reports police earlier arrested a man in connection with the assault on the independent candidate for the Dhaka-17 by-election, Ashraful Alam alias Hero Alam.



