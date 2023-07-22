Music is the effective part of child development







Both children and adults benefit from music's ability to improve memory.



Earlier, as legends have it, centuries back, in the courts of Emperor Akbar, Tansen left a large pool of audience in awe as he lit a thousand lamps with the power of Raag Deepak.

Compensating for the heat brought upon by the raga, Tansen's daughter stepped in with the Raag Megh Malhar, causing rain-filled clouds to move towards the Kingdom.



As Tansen joined his daughter, there was a huge outpour of rain, instantly dousing off the fire and relieving Tansen and the audience of the heat.



Such are the tales that depict the power of music.



Coming to the present realities, one area where music holds just as much power as Raag Deepak and Megh Malhar in Akbar's court is the area of Child Development. However, its impact here is still undermined.



Be it the first lullaby hummed by a mother to soothe an infant or the catchy rhymes, rhythms and tunes that captivate young minds, and music comes with an innate ability to delve deep into our souls.



However, its influence is not limited to mere enjoyment. Music plays a profound role in shaping a child's mind and behaviour from the very beginning.



Music has been seen to display remarkable benefits in fostering cognitive, emotional and social growth within children, acting as a catalyst in nurturing young minds.



Music acts as an incredible gateway to cognitive development in children. Engaging in musical activities stimulates multiple areas of the brain, enhancing neural connections and promoting intellectual growth.



It has been seen that children who receive early music education tend to perform better in mathematics, language skills, and spatial-temporal reasoning.



For instance, learning to play an instrument encourages the brain to process and interpret multiple complex information simultaneously, improving memory, attention, and problem-solving abilities. Eventually, this goes on to play a huge role in improving mathematical learning abilities as well.



Additionally, exposure to various rhythms, melodies, and harmonies helps refine auditory discrimination skills, leading to heightened sensory perception and a more nuanced understanding of sound.



Another arena where music brings an instrumental impact on children is emotional well-being. It has the power to uplift spirits, evokes deep feelings, and offer solace during overwhelming situations.



For children, music brings a path of emotional expression, bringing in a therapeutic outlet for children to navigate the complexities of their emotions.



Active participation in music, be it through singing, playing an instrument, or even dancing to groovy tunes, enables children to develop emotional intelligence and self-awareness.



Besides, engaging in musical activities within a group setting cultivates teamwork, cooperation, and empathy.



Chorus singing or ensemble performances create a sense of unity, encouraging children to actively listen, synchronize their movements, and harmonize their voices.



Such collaborative experiences foster social skills, including turn-taking, active listening, and respect for others' contributions.



Additionally, music serves as a bridge across generations, allowing children to connect with their elders and peers through shared melodies, dances, and cultural traditions.



On another note, music as a form of fine art encourages children to explore their imagination, think outside the box, and develop their unique artistic characteristics.



Whether in singing along to melodies, improvising on an instrument, or creating original lyrics, music creates an avenue for children to manifest their ideas and emotions in a personalized and meaningful way.



However, most schools in Bangladesh are yet to treat music as a necessary subject and not just a hobby or a part of extracurriculars. Only a handful of schools here are taking this seriously, introducing music classes as any other academic subject.



One of them is Glenrich International School, a school which came up with a commendable initiative of a Music Learning Programme in collaboration with the Associated Board of Royal Schools of Music (UK).



With a major impact on nurturing cognitive abilities, fostering emotional well-being, promoting social bonds, and nurturing creativity, music comes as a powerful stimulant for holistic growth.



As parents, educators, and society as a whole, we must recognize the transformative power of music and ensure its presence in the lives of children, say child specialists.



