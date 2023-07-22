DPP of 4 by-pass roads, one flyover on Ctg-Cox’s Bazar Highway awaits ECNEC approval







"The consultant of the project, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) earlier submitted the feasibility study report to the government," said Zulfiqar Ahmed, Project Manager told the Daily Observer.



Currently, they prepared the DPP involving the cost of Tk 10,000 crore and submitted to the Planning Commission, the project manager said.

He hoped that the construction works of the project are expected to begin at the end of the current year.



According to the feasibility study report four by-pass roads and one flyover should be constructed to get rid of five major bottlenecks.



According to the report, there will be the 5.4km long Patiya by-pass, 3.3km long Dohazari by-pass, 5.1km long Lohagara by-pass, 6.8km long Chakaria by-pass and 3.5km Keranihat flyover.



The by-pass roads will be four lanes with a 2.5-metre wide breakdown lane on each side and the flyover will be six lanes.



