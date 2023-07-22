Allegation of demanding bribe brought against Member (Life) of IRDA





Allegation of demanding bribe and corruption has been brought against Kamrul Hasan, Member (Life) of Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA).



Mohammad Zahir Uddin, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of the Progressive Life Insurance Company Ltd, has recently submitted a complaint to the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance.





While talking to media, Kamrul Hasan, claimed that the allegations made by Zahir Uddin were not true.



He claimed that he is not the sole authority of the IDRA to take any decision. "IDRA has a board of nine members. Decisions are made through that board. Zahir Uddin lodged complaint as he was not satisfied with the IDRA decisions. I never asked him for any money. The allegations are absolutely false," Kamrul said.



On the other hand, Zahir Uddin claimed that he has all evidences of the demand of bribe made by IDRA member Kamrul Hasan to him. He also reported the matter to higher authorities.



On July 12, Zahir Uddin mentioned in the written complaint to the Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance, that Kamrul Hasan, a member of the Insurance Development and Control Authority (Life), summoned Zahir Uddin to his office on August 31 in 2022. He was called there by a former field worker at Progressive Life.





When Zahir Uddin appeared there, Kamrul Hasan, a member of IDRA, offered to make him MD (Chief Executive Officer).



And for that he demanded Tk 50,000 per month from Zahir Uddin. Apart from this, he held a meeting with Kamrul Hasan to pay the insurance claim of Progressive Life Insurance and asked him to pay Tk 200,000 in each meeting.



In this regard, a senior official of the Ministry of Finance said, "We have received a complaint from Zahir Uddin of Progressive Life against IDRA member Kamrul Hasan. The matter will be forwarded to the concerned to investigate."



Zahir Uddin said, on August 31 in 2021, IDRA members called him through a former field executive of Progressive Life.



He accompanied the person to the IDRA member's room. Kamrul Hasan said in front of that field executive that the Chairman has asked him to take action against Zahir. The Chairman himself is looking into matter, from the Ministry.



"It's not in my hands, it's gone up. I worked with Talukdar in National Life, Talukdar asked you to get out of the insurance industry.



Many of your enemies, when you come here, meet only me and no one else. Humayun called you good and skilled. So I called you through him. You pay me Tk 50,000 per month, I will make you an MD, added Zahir.



"Thinking about everything, I humbly said, I have honestly acted in the interests of customers and shareholders in accordance with the law, rules, board of directors' decisions, authority's instructions and the lawful instructions of Chief Executive Officer Ajit Chandra." I am being conspiratorially harassed for doing so relentlessly.



I am not a CEO. Why should the authorities harass me like this? Working may lead to discussion or criticism, the authorities have settled the matter by conducting an on-site investigation.



Zahir Uddin complained that Kamrul Hasan told him, "I am holding the note signed by the chairman, I will tear it. After saying this he asked his personal assistant Ashiful to bring the document to his room and kept it with him.



He showed me and his former acquaintance field officer and kept saying, 'My wife and daughter are in America, they need to send money. I get paid very little, I can't afford it. The government gives 200 liters of fuel for the car, but it does not run.



Gulshan comes to an end. Tk 50,000 per month and meeting to pay insurance claims with me will pay Tk 200,000 in each meeting."



In a letter on June 25, the insurance regulatory body IDRA declared Zahir Uddin's duties as acting chief executive of Progressive Life illegal.



At the same time, it is suggested that the immediate successor of the Chief Executive should be given the responsibility of Acting Chief Executive. The letter was signed by the Director (law) Abdul Mazid.



The letter also said that Zahir Uddin has no legal right to hold the post of Acting Chief Executive as there is no approval from the Board of Directors.



On this day, IDRA ordered Zahir Uddin to be exempted from all posts except company secretary. The insurance company is given three working days to implement the directive.



Zahir Uddin joined Progressive Life as Legal Officer in July 2017. Later he took charge of five departments of the insurance company. These posts include - Company Secretary (CS), Head of HRD, Head of Legal, Head of Admin and Head of Agency.



When contacted over mobile phone to comment on the matter, IDRA member Kamrul Hasan hasn't received the phone call on Thursday.



