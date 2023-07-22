Initiative to improve quality of life of people in crisis undertaken







As part of this, a limited amount in government assistance will be provided to the neglected, underprivileged and unemployed communities.



For this reason, a project titled, "Rehabilitation and improvement of living standards of neglected, underprivileged and unemployed communities in the context of global pandemic' has been proposed to the Planning Commission.

The Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting was held on June 25. Abdul Baki, member (secretary) of Socio-Economic Infrastructure Division , presided over the meeting, according to Planning Commission sources.



In this context, several officials of the Planning Commission said the total cost of implementing the project has been estimated at Tk 24.39 crore. It will be implemented by June 2025 after approval.



Mohammad Ashraful Islam, Joint Head of the Socio-Economic Infrastructure Division, said in the PEC meeting the project has been proposed to provide limited government aid to projects undertaken in the socio-economic sector by private efforts to rehabilitate and improve the quality of life of the underprivileged and unemployed people in the context of the global pandemic.



The initiative was jointly taken by the Division of Social Services and the Non-Governmental Organization Women's Development Forum.



The proposed cost of the project is Tk 24.39 crore. Out of this, government grant is Tk 19.51 crore and grant of prospective organization is Tk 4.87 crore. The proposed duration of the project is from July this year to June 2025.



He said a feasibility study has been done on the project through a private organization. Two posts have been recommended by the Finance Division's Development Project Manpower Selection Committee.



The Ministry of Finance has the MTBF certification and bank statement of the prospective organization regarding financial capacity.



The project is included in the revised ADP for the financial year 2022-23 under a slightly modified name. However, it is not included in the ADP of the current fiscal year 2023-2024.



The representative of National Skill Development in the meeting said that NSDA is working to implement the decisions of the NEC meeting. Necessary initiatives are being taken to implement all types of training projects through all divisions.



According to the decision of the NEC meeting, the meeting agreed on restructuring the DPP by including income generation programmes for poverty alleviation of the underprivileged communities in the Development Project Proposal (DPP).



However, for the successful implementation of other income generating programmes of the project, the beneficiary can be kept in a limited capacity to acquire knowledge on the relevant subject in a different manner.



The rationale for the selection of the project area was discussed in the PEC meeting, the selection of beneficiaries and the process of facilitating the project among the beneficiaries.



The representative of the Ministry of Social Welfare said that in terms of beneficiary selection and providing benefits, the beneficiary selection and project benefits will be provided through the committee formed under the leadership of the Upazila Nirbahi Officer.ss



