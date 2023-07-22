Video
Civil society calls for corruption-free healthcare system, pharma industry

Revision of Patent Act, 2022 emphasised

Published : Saturday, 22 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

Civil society leaders and health sector experts on Thursday emphasised on corruption-free and accessible healthcare system with self-reliant pharmaceutical industry in the country. They have also stressed the necessity of revising Bangladesh's existing 'Patent Act, 2022' to cope with post-TRIPS regime.

At a seminar titled as 'Bridging the Gap: TRIPS and enhanced access to medicines in Bangladesh', they opined that under the TRIPS Agreement of the World Trade Organization (WTO), the patentees must pay a special fee for manufacturing a patented medicine. Until 2029, Bangladeshi pharmaceutical companies can produce these medicines without any patent fee. So, medicine prices may significantly increase due to patent fees after that period.

They suggested to ensure self-reliance in raw materials (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient-API) to make sure medicine availability for all. They also opined that the Patent Act of 2022, while going in the right direction, must address existing loopholes and make full use of TRIPS flexibilities.

The COAST Foundation organized the seminar at CIRDAP auditorium in Dhaka in collaboration with the Third World Network. Dr Qazi Kholquzzaman Ahmad, Chairman of Palli Karma Shahayak Foundation presided over the event while Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Executive Director of COAST Foundation, moderated and Mujibul Haque Munir presented the keynote.

Among others, Dr Sudip Chaudhuri, former professor of Indian Institute of Management, Dr Rashid -E-Mahbub, president of National Committee on Health Movement, Farida Akhtar of Ubinig, Sharif Jamil of Waterkeeper Bangladesh, Ranja Sengupta and Pratibha Sivasubramanian of the Third World Network also spoke the seminar.

In the keynote, Mujibul Haque Munir stressed the importance of medicine availability, as 44 per cent of healthcare expenses in Bangladesh are spent on medicines. The pharmaceutical industry has made significant progress, meeting around 98 per cent of country's demand and exporting medicines to 147 countries. However, the country currently does not pay fees for patented medicines, which might change once it becomes a developing country.

He proposed several recommendations, including self-reliance in raw materials, emphasis on research and development in the pharmaceutical sector, fighting corruption in the health sector, and ensuring universal health insurance for all.

Dr Sudip Chowdhury emphasized the necessity of Bangladesh to achieve self-reliance in raw materials for medicines, requiring government policy support to establish a domestic raw material market.

Pratibha Sivasubramanian called for amendments to the Patest Act 2022, suggesting domestic companies be given the opportunity to obtain Compulsory Licenses to break patent rights and manufacture necessary medicines. She also stressed the importance of transparency in the patent process.

Farida Akhtar highlighted the significance of not treating medicine as a mere product and addressed the issue of domestic companies engaging in monopolistic practices.

Dr Rashid E Mahbub stressed the need for increased funding for research and political will to achieve accessible medicine for all and resolve pharmaceutical industry challenges.

Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad proposed a joint research system between universities and pharmaceutical companies, requiring policy and financial support from the government. He also emphasized developing skilled manpower to adapt to future industry changes and increasing allocation for the entire health sector.

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury acknowledged Bangladesh's pharmaceutical achievements but urged the country to become self-reliant in the industry within the next eight years to ensure affordable medicine access for all.


