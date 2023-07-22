Nat’l polls as per Constitution: Hasan







"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will discharge duties of the premier during the polls. There is no chance to go beyond the constitution for an inch," he told journalists at Circuit House here before addressing the extended meeting of district unit of AL as the chief guest.



In India, the UK, Australia, Japan, France and Germany in the continental Europe and other democratic countries, existing government perform duties of poll-time government and in the USA, existing president doesn't resign before elections of president, he referred.

BNP is demanding caretaker government system which only exists in Pakistan, he mentioned.



"My question is that why they (BNP) only follows Pakistan. Mirza Fakhrul (BNP secretary general) few days ago said Pakistan (period) was better. So, it is natural that they would follow Pakistan," Hasan said.



About BNP's movement, the AL joint general secretary said: "Now BNP's situation is as like as confined lion. It is as like as too much talks end in nothing. They have nothing to do anything else."



If BNP tries to destroy the country's peace and order, the government will deal them in iron hand and the AL along with people will resist them.



Reply to a question about visit of delegations of the European Union (EU) and the USA, the minister said the EU delegation came at the invitation of the Election Commission, not others.



As they came at the EC's invitation, they held talks with the commission, ruling party and opposition party and others and their visit was very much positive one, the minister said.



They invited them for holding a free, fair and proper elections and the EU sent its delegation at the invitation and so, it is positive one, he said.



About the visit of the US under-secretary and high-level officials, Hasan said Bangladesh has very good multidimensional relations with the USA. "They are our development partner. Few days ago, we celebrated the 50 years of our diplomatic relations. In light with that, their visit was to further strengthen the ties," he said.



The minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave shelter to over 12 lakh Rohingya people.



The US delegation visited the Rohingya camps, he said, adding before leaving Bangladesh, they said the relations between the two nations will go ahead. "Their visit also strengthened our ties," he said. �BSS



