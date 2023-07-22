C-19: 1 death, 32 more cases reported







The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,467 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Friday.



As many as 743 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.31 per cent.



Another 96 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,010,815.



The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.38 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.44 per cent.



Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. �bdnews24.com



