Saturday, 22 July, 2023, 4:06 PM
BD to attend int’l mime fest in Morocco

Festival begins on July 24

Published : Saturday, 22 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

A Bangladeshi delegate will participate in the 35th international University theatre festival at Casablanca to perform a Mime sketch.

The fest will be joined by eighth countries including Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Tunisia, Bangladesh and Morocco.
Bangladesh team consists of five members of which four are from Dhaka University Mime Association(DUMA) and another member from another organisation-Institute of Mime and Movement.
The team will be headed by an assistant professor of Communication Disorder Department of Dhaka University. Other members and actors are Mousumi Mou, Mehedi Hasan Sohan, Shahriar Shaoun, Meer Lokman and Anamul Hoque Khandaker.
The team will present four sketches within a 40-minute time-frame.

The sketches are named as Osikriti- where the scenario of violance and negligence on women will be shown non verbally, Chair- where the attraction to power and misuse of power, Sobudh - a sketch that reflects how a man can influence and inspire people and make them conscious, Valobasha Ebong Otopor- reflecting on trending emotionless love of recent time.

In this regard, Shahriar Shawn, ex-president of DUMA also author of one of the sketches, said, "This is the first time we are going to attend an international programme in Africa. Many countries will attend the festival. We will try to present our Bengali culture in our sketches."

Team leader Tawhida Jaman, also adviser of DUMA said, "Nonverbal communication is one of the major parts of our daily life and mime is an artistic representation of nonverbal communication. It is a language of love and protest. I hope our team will perform with its best effort."    �UNB


