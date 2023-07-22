Man's floating body found in Hatirjheel Lake







The man appeared to be around 25 years old, and police are trying to use his fingerprints to establish his identity.



The body has been sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital's morgue for an autopsy to check for any injury marks.

The victim was wearing a black full-sleeve shirt and jeans. The authorities believe he died two days ago. �bdnews24.com



