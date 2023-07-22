Women entrepreneurs urged to come forward for building Smart BD







Bangladesh's economic development will flourish besides attaining the cherished goal of building Smart Bangladesh through generation of new more entrepreneurs along with their vibrant activities.



The observation came at the closing and certificate-giving ceremony of a daylong training workshop titled "Motivation and Skill Development of Women Entrepreneurs" here Thursday.

On behalf of its 'Acceleration of Women Entrepreneurship for Economic Empowerment in Grassroots Project, Jatiya Mohila Sangstha (JMS) organized the workshop at the hall room of Rajshahi Association (RA) Building in Rajshahi city.



Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ahmed addressed the ceremony as chief guest, while RA Vice-president Prof Ruhul Amin Pramanik and its General Secretary Prof Dr Tasiqul Islam Raja spoke as special guests with JMS local unit chairman Marjina Parveen in the chair.



President of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industries Masudur Rahman, former chairman of Rajshahi Education Board Prof Tanbirul Alam and local unit president of Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries Prof Rozety Naznin also spoke. �BSS



