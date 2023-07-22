Bookshop ‘Alokdhara’ opens in Ctg







CHATTOGRAM, July 21: With the aim of creating interest in knowledge among the new generation, an exhibition and sales centre 'Alokdhara' bookshop was inaugurated on Friday at Saf Amin Shopping Mall in the city with the initiative of 'Shahanshah Hazrat Syed Ziaul Haque Maizbhandari (A) Trust'.Former Vice Chancellor of Chittagong University Prof Dr Iftekhar Uddin Chowdhury was present as chief guest on the event.Journalist Md Mahbub Alam, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists Joint Secretary General Mohsin Kazi, Karnafuli AJ Chowdhury College Principal Mohammad Jasim Uddin Chowdhury, Banshkhali Government Alaol College Principal Kazi Mohammad Solaiman, Chittagong Chamber Commerce and Industry Officer Mokammel Hoque Khan, World Literature Center Officer Masud Alam, People's Insurance Chittagong Departmental Director Mohammad Sirajul Mostafa were present at the time.Trust's Secretary Prof AYM Zafar presided over the opening ceremony while Trust Chief Coordinator Prof Zahoor Ul Alam, Administrative and Coordination Officer Tanveer Hossain, Executive Officer (Coordination) Mohammad Riaz Uddin and others were present.