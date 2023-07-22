Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 July, 2023, 4:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Bookshop ‘Alokdhara’ opens in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 22 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, July 21: With the aim of creating interest in knowledge among the new generation, an exhibition and sales centre 'Alokdhara' bookshop was inaugurated on Friday at Saf Amin Shopping Mall in the city with the initiative of 'Shahanshah Hazrat Syed Ziaul Haque Maizbhandari (A) Trust'.

Former Vice Chancellor of Chittagong University Prof Dr Iftekhar Uddin Chowdhury was present as chief guest on the event.

Journalist Md Mahbub Alam, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists Joint Secretary General Mohsin Kazi, Karnafuli AJ Chowdhury College Principal Mohammad Jasim Uddin Chowdhury, Banshkhali Government Alaol College Principal Kazi Mohammad Solaiman, Chittagong Chamber Commerce and Industry Officer Mokammel Hoque Khan, World Literature Center Officer Masud Alam, People's Insurance Chittagong Departmental Director Mohammad Sirajul Mostafa were present at the time.

Trust's Secretary Prof AYM Zafar presided over the opening ceremony while Trust Chief Coordinator Prof Zahoor Ul Alam, Administrative and Coordination Officer Tanveer Hossain, Executive Officer (Coordination) Mohammad Riaz Uddin and others were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka grappling with worst dengue outbreak due to failure of mayors: BNP
Civil society calls for corruption-free healthcare system, pharma industry
Nat’l polls as per Constitution: Hasan
C-19: 1 death, 32 more cases reported
BD to attend int’l mime fest in Morocco
Man's floating body found in Hatirjheel Lake
Women entrepreneurs urged to come forward for building Smart BD
Bookshop ‘Alokdhara’ opens in Ctg


Latest News
Stage collapses before formal start of BNP’s rally
Bangladesh encourages enhancing share of renewable energy in fuel-mix: Nasrul
Qualified officers deserve promotion in army: PM
Jhalakathi bus accident death toll rises to 17, probe body formed
BNP can do nothing against AL govt: Quader
'Time to declare a public health emergency has not yet come'
US for expanding trade ties with Bangladesh: Congressman
Beauty salon ban in Afghanistan a blow to women's financial freedom
Fargana becomes first Bangladeshi woman to score ODI century
BNP's liaison committee to hold emergency meeting
Most Read News
Another accused remanded in case over attack on Hero Alam
Report in former BCL leader Rubel murder case Sept 11
Bangladeshi shot dead in US state Missouri
Women set accused man's house on fire over Indian sex assault case
Muhith conveyed OIC's condemnation on Quran burning to Guterres
PM for ending Ukraine war, building resilience against future shocks
Two brothers die in Cumilla road mishap
BNP hatching plot to foil polls: Quader
BNP to hold youth rally at Suhrawardy Udyan Saturday
Ex-Chhatra League leader hacked dead in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft