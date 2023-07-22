Matua philosophy’s key essence is to build disparity free society: Minister







He was addressing as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of a daylong Dhaka International Matua Literary Conference-2023 at Supreme Court Bar Association auditorium here.



The state minister said Sri Sri Harichand Thakur introduced Matua philosophy to build a discrimination free society, forge communal harmony, expand education and establish economic and social equity.

Harichand Thakur's able son Sri Sri Guruchand Thakur had implemented Matua movement successfully, he said.



He struggled for the underprivileged, distressed, shelter less and freedom loving people unto his death, Khalid said.



The state minister said under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh attained independence in exchange of an ocean of blood of Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians and all other communities.



He said Bangabandhu used to say, "The world is divided into two parts; oppressor and oppressed. I am for the oppressed."



In the same way, Matua philosophy is also working for establishing rights of the oppressed people, he said.



Matua researcher, poet, writer and Matua Sahitya Samaj, Bangladesh President Bishnupada Bagchi chaired the inaugural function while Bangladesh Academy Director General poet Muhammad Nurul Huda and filmmaker Tanvir Mokammel also spoke on the occasion.



Matua researcher, writer and Harichand Guruchand University Professor Dr Virat Kumar Bairagya and Rajshahi University's Institute of Bangladesh Studies Professor Dr Swarochish Sarker also discussed on Matua philosophy on the occasion.



The theme of the Matua Literary Conference 2023 is "Kolomer Tane Miloner Gane, Proggar Spondone Jagroto Hok Matua Samaj". �BSS



