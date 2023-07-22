DSCC distributes leaflets to raise dengue awareness







Besides, a discussion was held about what to do to prevent dengue, according to a press release.



The councillors of various wards of the corporation and the officials of the health department participated in this discussion and leaflet distribution programme, added the release.

The objective of this initiative is to educate the public about preventive measures against dengue and promote community engagement in combating the disease.



Earlier on July 13, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) opened a central control room to check dengue disease and Aedes mosquito under its area.



DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh inaugurated the control room at Shitalakshya Hall of the Nagar Bhaban. �UNB



In order to increase the awareness of prevention of dengue disease and control of Aedes mosquito, leaflets were distributed in the mosques under the Dhaka South City Corporation on Friday.Besides, a discussion was held about what to do to prevent dengue, according to a press release.The councillors of various wards of the corporation and the officials of the health department participated in this discussion and leaflet distribution programme, added the release.The objective of this initiative is to educate the public about preventive measures against dengue and promote community engagement in combating the disease.Earlier on July 13, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) opened a central control room to check dengue disease and Aedes mosquito under its area.DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh inaugurated the control room at Shitalakshya Hall of the Nagar Bhaban. �UNB