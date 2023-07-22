UAE's interest in our renewable energy commendable







According to a news report published in this daily on Friday, the recent visit of Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, to Bangladesh, has underscored the nation's keen interest in forging a strategic partnership to promote green initiatives alongside conventional energy sources.



The meeting between the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban marked a significant step towards fostering bilateral cooperation and addressing pressing global challenges, particularly climate change. According to reports, the UAE is not only interested in exploring opportunities in renewable energy but the country is also keen in addressing other key economic and environmental issues faced by both nations.

During the meeting, both sides conversed on critical subjects such as climate change and economic cooperation. Dr Sultan Ahmed commended Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership in addressing climate change issues, and he sought her continued support in this crucial area. Bangladesh, a nation that is no stranger to the devastating impacts of climate change, welcomes the UAE's commitment to being a game-changer in climate action.



The UAE's aspiration to make a positive impact at the upcoming 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) is noteworthy. As the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and President-Designate for COP28, Dr Sultan Ahmed is well-positioned to advocate for the effective implementation of the Paris Agreement and accelerate global climate action. The Prime Minister's endorsement of the UAE's presidency and her hope for a realistic assessment of progress made towards maintaining the 1.5-degree temperature target is indicative of the shared commitment to address the climate crisis.



Beyond the climate change issue, the UAE and Bangladesh share common interests and objectives, which bodes well for a fruitful bilateral partnership. Both nations understand the importance of economic cooperation and the potential benefits it can bring to their respective societies. By capitalizing on their common ground, they can foster a stronger bond that paves the way for mutual growth and prosperity.



In conclusion, the UAE's eagerness to invest in Bangladesh's energy sector, particularly in renewable energy, is a testament to the UAE's vision for a sustainable future and a testament to Bangladesh's growing importance on the global stage. This endeavour sets a positive example for other nations to follow, proving that economic growth and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. As we move towards a more sustainable world, collaborative efforts between nations are crucial, and the partnership between the UAE and Bangladesh offers a promising path towards a greener, more prosperous future for both nations and the planet as a whole. In an era of increasing environmental concerns and the urgent need to transition to sustainable energy sources, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has demonstrated a commendable commitment to investing in Bangladesh's energy sector, with a particular emphasis on renewable energy.According to a news report published in this daily on Friday, the recent visit of Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, to Bangladesh, has underscored the nation's keen interest in forging a strategic partnership to promote green initiatives alongside conventional energy sources.The meeting between the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban marked a significant step towards fostering bilateral cooperation and addressing pressing global challenges, particularly climate change. According to reports, the UAE is not only interested in exploring opportunities in renewable energy but the country is also keen in addressing other key economic and environmental issues faced by both nations.During the meeting, both sides conversed on critical subjects such as climate change and economic cooperation. Dr Sultan Ahmed commended Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership in addressing climate change issues, and he sought her continued support in this crucial area. Bangladesh, a nation that is no stranger to the devastating impacts of climate change, welcomes the UAE's commitment to being a game-changer in climate action.The UAE's aspiration to make a positive impact at the upcoming 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) is noteworthy. As the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and President-Designate for COP28, Dr Sultan Ahmed is well-positioned to advocate for the effective implementation of the Paris Agreement and accelerate global climate action. The Prime Minister's endorsement of the UAE's presidency and her hope for a realistic assessment of progress made towards maintaining the 1.5-degree temperature target is indicative of the shared commitment to address the climate crisis.Beyond the climate change issue, the UAE and Bangladesh share common interests and objectives, which bodes well for a fruitful bilateral partnership. Both nations understand the importance of economic cooperation and the potential benefits it can bring to their respective societies. By capitalizing on their common ground, they can foster a stronger bond that paves the way for mutual growth and prosperity.In conclusion, the UAE's eagerness to invest in Bangladesh's energy sector, particularly in renewable energy, is a testament to the UAE's vision for a sustainable future and a testament to Bangladesh's growing importance on the global stage. This endeavour sets a positive example for other nations to follow, proving that economic growth and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. As we move towards a more sustainable world, collaborative efforts between nations are crucial, and the partnership between the UAE and Bangladesh offers a promising path towards a greener, more prosperous future for both nations and the planet as a whole.