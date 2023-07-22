Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 July, 2023, 4:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

UAE's interest in our renewable energy commendable

Published : Saturday, 22 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139

In an era of increasing environmental concerns and the urgent need to transition to sustainable energy sources, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has demonstrated a commendable commitment to investing in Bangladesh's energy sector, with a particular emphasis on renewable energy.

According to a news report published in this daily on Friday, the recent visit of Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, to Bangladesh, has underscored the nation's keen interest in forging a strategic partnership to promote green initiatives alongside conventional energy sources.

The meeting between the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban marked a significant step towards fostering bilateral cooperation and addressing pressing global challenges, particularly climate change. According to reports, the UAE is not only interested in exploring opportunities in renewable energy but the country is also keen in addressing other key economic and environmental issues faced by both nations.

During the meeting, both sides conversed on critical subjects such as climate change and economic cooperation. Dr Sultan Ahmed commended Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership in addressing climate change issues, and he sought her continued support in this crucial area. Bangladesh, a nation that is no stranger to the devastating impacts of climate change, welcomes the UAE's commitment to being a game-changer in climate action.

The UAE's aspiration to make a positive impact at the upcoming 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) is noteworthy. As the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and President-Designate for COP28, Dr Sultan Ahmed is well-positioned to advocate for the effective implementation of the Paris Agreement and accelerate global climate action. The Prime Minister's endorsement of the UAE's presidency and her hope for a realistic assessment of progress made towards maintaining the 1.5-degree temperature target is indicative of the shared commitment to address the climate crisis.

Beyond the climate change issue, the UAE and Bangladesh share common interests and objectives, which bodes well for a fruitful bilateral partnership. Both nations understand the importance of economic cooperation and the potential benefits it can bring to their respective societies. By capitalizing on their common ground, they can foster a stronger bond that paves the way for mutual growth and prosperity.

In conclusion, the UAE's eagerness to invest in Bangladesh's energy sector, particularly in renewable energy, is a testament to the UAE's vision for a sustainable future and a testament to Bangladesh's growing importance on the global stage. This endeavour sets a positive example for other nations to follow, proving that economic growth and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. As we move towards a more sustainable world, collaborative efforts between nations are crucial, and the partnership between the UAE and Bangladesh offers a promising path towards a greener, more prosperous future for both nations and the planet as a whole.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UAE's interest in our renewable energy commendable
Let ambulances get past other vehicles
We must build a drug-free country
More needs to be done to combat dengue scourge
Diabetes among children shouldn’t be ignored
Fear for global food price hike
Nationalise secondary education
Bangladesh edges up toward BRICS


Latest News
Stage collapses before formal start of BNP’s rally
Bangladesh encourages enhancing share of renewable energy in fuel-mix: Nasrul
Qualified officers deserve promotion in army: PM
Jhalakathi bus accident death toll rises to 17, probe body formed
BNP can do nothing against AL govt: Quader
'Time to declare a public health emergency has not yet come'
US for expanding trade ties with Bangladesh: Congressman
Beauty salon ban in Afghanistan a blow to women's financial freedom
Fargana becomes first Bangladeshi woman to score ODI century
BNP's liaison committee to hold emergency meeting
Most Read News
Another accused remanded in case over attack on Hero Alam
Report in former BCL leader Rubel murder case Sept 11
Bangladeshi shot dead in US state Missouri
Women set accused man's house on fire over Indian sex assault case
Muhith conveyed OIC's condemnation on Quran burning to Guterres
PM for ending Ukraine war, building resilience against future shocks
Two brothers die in Cumilla road mishap
BNP hatching plot to foil polls: Quader
BNP to hold youth rally at Suhrawardy Udyan Saturday
Ex-Chhatra League leader hacked dead in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft