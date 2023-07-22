|
Let ambulances get past other vehicles
|
Dear Sir
An ambulance is a vehicle that is used to transport patients from one place to another for better treatment in case of emergency. But regrettably, when ambulances travel through the roads of our country, there are no additional facilities for them.
Sadly, when the ambulance crosses the road, other vehicles do not cooperate by giving way. But there may be an unconscious patient inside the ambulance but nobody does pay attention to that.
But we have to pay attention to that.
Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,
Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)