The undaunted ‘hero’ in Hero Alam!







The incident sparked outrage, rightfully so because this unsavoury episode shows that a candidate challenging someone backed by a major political party may often face perils.



In the final vote count, Hero Alam may have been way behind the winning person but the fact remains, he was contesting and, as a contender for the seat, deserved the right treatment.

Hero Alam's transformation



Time and again, Hero Alam's background has come into question along with his 'temerity' to contest in a seat which falls under the 'upper bracket' of society.



In the end, he did compete and votes were cast in his favour.



Well, Hero Alam may not fit into the template of the sophisticated, city raised, foreign educated person with savoir faire but there's no denying, he came to politics with the intention to break social barriers and prove that one's background should not impede one's aspirations.



There's also the saying that in aiming to achieve something, one needs to understand one's limitations.



From the perspective of a city slicker, many will not be impressed by Alam as yet because he is not polished but let's compare Alam of ten years ago with the Alam of today.



I must say, he has matured enough and his language has seen improvement while his clothes have become less garish.



So, while he may not still be there as yet, Hero Alam has certainly revamped his whole image.

The perfect gentleman is someway off although the masses always have a weakness for leaders with street credibility.



What he needs is a grooming master, a Professor Higgins just like the character in My Fair Lady where an upper class urbane professor takes it a challenge to make a lady of a common flower seller with a cockney accent.



In life, with dedication everything is possible!



Is Alam just after publicity?



Several eminent people have perfunctorily dismissed Hero Alam's election move as a stunt to gain publicity. Well, in a world where propaganda and massaging of facts are common andelaborate window dressing is done by political parties globally, Hero Alam can hardly be blamed for using his election candidature as a publicity stunt.



The difference between candidates belonging to big parties and those who are new is that the former have the entire party razzmatazz and PR machinery to work for them; others have to devise strategies to create their own aura.



Alam is not wealthy; he cannot buy votes while his appeal comes partly from his indefatigable determination. While decrying the attack on Alam, a popular social media vlogger lamented Alam's health condition, saying that his emaciated look comes from a childhood dogged by chronic malnutrition.



That may be but in that frail structure he harbours a volcano!



It's easy to forget the five thousand plus votes Alam got because the winner got five times more but let's think a little deeply. Five thousand people actually chose to vote for him, which means there were a sizeable number of people who believed in the capacity of Alam.



Today he lost but can we assert that five years down the line, he will not win?



There's a rather clichéd saying in English: winners never quit and quitters never win!



Hero Alam reminds us of that line every time we see him in the news. True, when he first appeared, everyone took him as a complete joke and people still do not take him seriously.



Admit it, his tenacity deserves kudos!



One of life's rewards is that if one is persistent s/he will get somewhere; maybe not the pinnacle but at least half way. So, that's not too bad, eh?



Let's look at Hero Alam's prospects realistically. He is already known across the country, he contested in a seat under which falls the most opulent areas of the country, proving once more that with chutzpah a lot is possible.



The five thousand votes he got plus the unequivocal condemnation of the assault by foreign embassies in Bangladesh will inspire him to become more resolute in his future endeavours.



Challenging orthodoxy



Hero Alam is not a person without flaws and, honestly speaking, society is a little sceptical about those who appear immaculate. This is because countless times the layer beneath an impeccable veneer appeared to be rather murky.



Let's leave that debate for a later time; for now, Hero Alam seems to have surpassed the winning candidate of Dhaka 17 in popularity. He may not have won the seat but has certainly garnered attention.



For someone who aspires to move forward in life, the path to the top is littered with obstacles and, each hurdle is a lesson.



Those who attacked Hero Alam have been apprehended, thanks to prompt police action although the perpetrators did not realise that by beating the man, they actually helped him become the talk of town.



Even those who did not approve of Alam till now, will develop a soft corner for the guy because he represents, albeit na�ve, a set of ideals that dreams are made of.



Hard core realists will dismiss Alam as just another gullible person from the grassroots trying to move mountains, but you know, if you stick to your guns, mountains do move, although slowly.



If Alam has a strategy then his move should be to spruce up his image, get some elocution lessons and get the help of a grooming expert.



People still laugh at him, they will do so tomorrow and maybe the day after, however, I have a feeling that one day Alam will do something to really stun society; also, he will continue to challenge all orthodox notions with marked resilience.



The audacity to lock horns with a much popular opponent in the most affluent part of the capital is per se an unorthodox move.



This action alone reminds one of an aphorism by lateHumayun Azad: 'as long as the world has one person, challenging convention, the world will belong to mankind.'

Pradosh Mitra is a keen social observer!

There has been widespread condemnation of the assault on Hero Alam, better known as the social media sensation, during the Dhaka-17 by election held last week. Images of Alam being manhandled were plastered on the papers.The incident sparked outrage, rightfully so because this unsavoury episode shows that a candidate challenging someone backed by a major political party may often face perils.In the final vote count, Hero Alam may have been way behind the winning person but the fact remains, he was contesting and, as a contender for the seat, deserved the right treatment.Hero Alam's transformationTime and again, Hero Alam's background has come into question along with his 'temerity' to contest in a seat which falls under the 'upper bracket' of society.In the end, he did compete and votes were cast in his favour.Well, Hero Alam may not fit into the template of the sophisticated, city raised, foreign educated person with savoir faire but there's no denying, he came to politics with the intention to break social barriers and prove that one's background should not impede one's aspirations.There's also the saying that in aiming to achieve something, one needs to understand one's limitations.From the perspective of a city slicker, many will not be impressed by Alam as yet because he is not polished but let's compare Alam of ten years ago with the Alam of today.I must say, he has matured enough and his language has seen improvement while his clothes have become less garish.So, while he may not still be there as yet, Hero Alam has certainly revamped his whole image.The perfect gentleman is someway off although the masses always have a weakness for leaders with street credibility.What he needs is a grooming master, a Professor Higgins just like the character in My Fair Lady where an upper class urbane professor takes it a challenge to make a lady of a common flower seller with a cockney accent.In life, with dedication everything is possible!Is Alam just after publicity?Several eminent people have perfunctorily dismissed Hero Alam's election move as a stunt to gain publicity. Well, in a world where propaganda and massaging of facts are common andelaborate window dressing is done by political parties globally, Hero Alam can hardly be blamed for using his election candidature as a publicity stunt.The difference between candidates belonging to big parties and those who are new is that the former have the entire party razzmatazz and PR machinery to work for them; others have to devise strategies to create their own aura.Alam is not wealthy; he cannot buy votes while his appeal comes partly from his indefatigable determination. While decrying the attack on Alam, a popular social media vlogger lamented Alam's health condition, saying that his emaciated look comes from a childhood dogged by chronic malnutrition.That may be but in that frail structure he harbours a volcano!It's easy to forget the five thousand plus votes Alam got because the winner got five times more but let's think a little deeply. Five thousand people actually chose to vote for him, which means there were a sizeable number of people who believed in the capacity of Alam.Today he lost but can we assert that five years down the line, he will not win?There's a rather clichéd saying in English: winners never quit and quitters never win!Hero Alam reminds us of that line every time we see him in the news. True, when he first appeared, everyone took him as a complete joke and people still do not take him seriously.Admit it, his tenacity deserves kudos!One of life's rewards is that if one is persistent s/he will get somewhere; maybe not the pinnacle but at least half way. So, that's not too bad, eh?Let's look at Hero Alam's prospects realistically. He is already known across the country, he contested in a seat under which falls the most opulent areas of the country, proving once more that with chutzpah a lot is possible.The five thousand votes he got plus the unequivocal condemnation of the assault by foreign embassies in Bangladesh will inspire him to become more resolute in his future endeavours.Challenging orthodoxyHero Alam is not a person without flaws and, honestly speaking, society is a little sceptical about those who appear immaculate. This is because countless times the layer beneath an impeccable veneer appeared to be rather murky.Let's leave that debate for a later time; for now, Hero Alam seems to have surpassed the winning candidate of Dhaka 17 in popularity. He may not have won the seat but has certainly garnered attention.For someone who aspires to move forward in life, the path to the top is littered with obstacles and, each hurdle is a lesson.Those who attacked Hero Alam have been apprehended, thanks to prompt police action although the perpetrators did not realise that by beating the man, they actually helped him become the talk of town.Even those who did not approve of Alam till now, will develop a soft corner for the guy because he represents, albeit na�ve, a set of ideals that dreams are made of.Hard core realists will dismiss Alam as just another gullible person from the grassroots trying to move mountains, but you know, if you stick to your guns, mountains do move, although slowly.If Alam has a strategy then his move should be to spruce up his image, get some elocution lessons and get the help of a grooming expert.People still laugh at him, they will do so tomorrow and maybe the day after, however, I have a feeling that one day Alam will do something to really stun society; also, he will continue to challenge all orthodox notions with marked resilience.The audacity to lock horns with a much popular opponent in the most affluent part of the capital is per se an unorthodox move.This action alone reminds one of an aphorism by lateHumayun Azad: 'as long as the world has one person, challenging convention, the world will belong to mankind.'Pradosh Mitra is a keen social observer!