

How we can achieve tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040

It has been 7 years since the Prime Minister declared her vision to create a tobacco-free Bangladesh by the year 2040. This is a much-needed initiative that addresses what can only be called a tobacco epidemic. However, it is undeniably a momentous goal. So, the question arises: Is it achievable?



For context, at present, Bangladesh is home to an estimated 6.2 million adult smokers. The Bangladesh government has enacted several anti-tobacco measures via the 2005 Smoking Tobacco Products Usage (Control) Act, amended in 2013. These include smoking bans in many public spaces, the prohibition of tobacco sales to under-18s, the requirement of graphic health warnings on half of tobacco product packaging, and restrictions on tobacco advertising. Furthermore, high taxes on tobacco products have been imposed to deter usage.

However, despite numerous restrictive measures, a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040 seems unlikely at this rate. Today, there are still millions of Bangladesh who get nicotine from smoked products. A more comprehensive approach that involves embracing innovative measures and harm reduction strategies would be required to meet the target, aiming at removing the smoke that kills, rather than tobacco entirely. The time is right to seriously consider harm reducing alternatives to prioritize saving lives while working to reduce tobacco consumption - and propel Bangladesh towards the tobacco-free future envisioned by the Honorable Prime Minister.



Reduced risk products aim to provide the user with nicotine while reducing the level of harmful toxins typically ingested through cigarette smoke. There are various types of safer alternatives to cigarettes available which are designed to help smokers move away from traditional cigarettes, if they are unable to quit-thereby reducing the health risks associated with smoking. Safer tobacco alternatives are scientifically proven to be significantly less harmful (90-99% less risky) as compared to conventional cigarettes.



Tobacco use is the leading cause of cancer - and it is avoidable. Nicotine, while addictive, does not cause cancer; it is present in multiple day-to day products in use. The primary health risks associated with smoking comes from the combustion of tobacco or tobacco smoke. Most toxic substances are released due to combustion. If we can somehow remove combustion from the process, it would lead to reduced harm for legal-age smokers who find it difficult to quit." It is evident that safer alternatives represent a paradigm shift providing adult smokers with the familiar ritual of smoking while considerably reducing the exposure to harmful substances.



For instance, burning/smoking a cigarette generates temperatures reaching above 850�C. Such high temperatures generate a complex mixture of more than 6000 harmful chemicals and carcinogenic particles that are taken in, causing disease. Some novel, safer alternatives available globally, can control temperature very precisely, operating at temperatures avoiding combustion and its by-products, hence reduce risk significantly by almost 90 pc. Smokers who are struggling to quit could consider availing these.



Hence, in the realm of public health, safer alternatives are emerging as a viable pathway to mitigate the damage caused by traditional tobacco products. Countries like Japan, USA and Sweden have demonstrated a positive impact on reducing the incidence of smoking by adopting reduced-risk and scientifically backed safer alternatives. Between 2016 and 2019, the Japanese smoking rate reduced drastically - almost three in every ten Japanese smokers stopped smoking cigarettes. Sweden has seen a fall in national smoking rates from 15% to a mere 5.6% in the last 15 years and is expected to be tobacco-free by 2023 end. Sweden recorded the lowest percentage of tobacco-related diseases and a 41% lower incidence of cancer in the EU.



It is evident that promoting the understanding and acceptance of harm reduction strategies is a significant step towards achieving the tobacco-free vision for Bangladesh. It offers a boon for those battling addiction and finding it difficult to quit, creating a midway point in the quit-or-die approach. Moreover, it presents a significant opportunity for the government to save lives through prevention, instead of cure. No doubt, this will enable the government to help transform the lives of individuals on a larger scale. Additionally, embracing safer alternatives can contribute to the health economy of Bangladesh.



By leveraging the potential of safer alternatives, Bangladesh stands a chance to combat the tobacco epidemic it is currently contending with and reshape its public health landscape. The path towards a tobacco-free future involves not just controlling, but innovating and reducing harm wherever possible. If successful, Bangladesh could become a global role model, this time integrating science, technology, and public health policy to achieve a monumental feat-a tobacco-free future by 2040.

The writer is RN,MPH,MSS, Doctoral Student, Hiroshima University, Japan



